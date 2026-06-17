David Maynier moves from education to environment in DA cabinet shake-up

Newly-appointed Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier is “honoured” to join the national cabinet, as some conservation and animal welfare organisations expressed optimism that his cabinet posting could usher in a new relationship between the department and civil society.

Maynier, who served as the Western Cape's education MEC, takes over a portfolio that includes some of South Africa's most contentious policy areas, including climate change, biodiversity conservation, wildlife management, fisheries, forestry, environmental authorisations and the country’s response to international climate commitments.

“I am honoured to be nominated to a national cabinet post and look forward to serving in a new role as the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment,” Maynier said in a statement.

He takes over the portfolio from Willie Aucamp, who was reassigned as minister of agriculture in a cabinet reshuffle Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis announced. The reshuffle also saw former agriculture minister John Steenhuisen moved to a deputy minister position.

Aucamp had held the environment portfolio since November last year, when he was appointed after President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed Dion George.

The move marks a significant shift for Maynier, who has served as the Western Cape's education MEC since 2022. During his tenure, he championed various initiatives, among them the #BackOnTrack programme aimed at improving learning outcomes and the Rapid School Build programme to expand access to schooling.

Before entering provincial government, Maynier spent a decade in parliament, where he served as the DA's spokesperson of finance and defence and military veterans.

During that period, Maynier earned a reputation as an outspoken advocate for accountability and oversight, particularly on defence procurement and corruption allegations linked to the arms deal.

He repeatedly called for investigations into alleged wrongdoing and released documents he said pointed to improper payments involving defence adviser Fana Hlongwane.

Maynier previously served as the Western Cape's MEC for finance and economic opportunities between 2019 and 2022.

His appointment has been warmly received by several environmental and animal welfare organisations.

Megan Carr, spokesperson and coordinator of the Wildlife Animal Protection Forum South Africa (WAPFSA), which represents about 30 conservation and environmental organisations, said the forum was pleased that a new minister had been selected.

“WAPFSA looks forward to engaging with the new minister urgently in order to revive the Wildlife Wellbeing Forum, an important wildlife forum which Minister Aucamp failed to acknowledge,” she said.

The EMS Foundation, which publicly raised concerns with the DA over Aucamp’s appointment because of what it described as his interests and involvement in the wildlife industry, also welcomed the change.

“The EMS Foundation is delighted with the news that a new minister has been selected,” executive director Michele Pickover said.