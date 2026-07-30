A second life for mine waste

South Africa’s mining industry has left behind thousands of hectares of disturbed land, raising long-standing questions about how rehabilitated sites can be put to productive use once mining ends.

Renewable energy is increasingly being viewed as one possible answer, particularly where existing road and electricity infrastructure already exists.

Last year, researchers from the Global Energy Monitor (GEM), a US-based NGO identified 18 potential conversion sites, covering about 250km² of coal mines in Mpumalanga, that will be available for solar build-out.

Its report found that they could produce nearly 13 gigawatts of solar energy, offering a way to accelerate the country’s clean energy goals while repurposing land scarred by the extraction of coal.

Worldwide, coal mines that have been abandoned or will close by the end of this decade hold enough potential PV solar capacity to power a country the size of Germany for a year.

Liefferink said renewable energy had considerable potential to become one of the most valuable post-mining land uses in the country. She noted that there are thousands of hectares of disturbed mining land, particularly in the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng and North West.

Many of these sites already have existing transmission infrastructure, road access, industrial zoning, proximity to electricity demand and limited competing land-use pressures. These characteristics can make them attractive locations for solar or, in some cases, wind energy projects.

However, she cautioned that not every rehabilitated mine site would be suitable. Feasibility would depend on factors including long-term geotechnical stability, available surface area, proximity to grid infrastructure, environmental constraints and future land-use objectives identified in mine closure plans.

“While not every rehabilitated mine site will be technically or economically feasible, many large, stable waste rock dumps, tailings facilities and other disturbed mining areas could potentially support renewable energy developments,” she said.

“As mining companies increasingly pursue decarbonisation and closure planning aligned with sustainable development principles, such projects are likely to become more common.”

Liefferink added that projects of this nature required close collaboration between geotechnical engineers, rehabilitation specialists, environmental scientists and renewable energy designers to ensure rehabilitation outcomes were maintained over the long term.

Mason said South Africa’s long mining history meant there were likely to be many opportunities to repurpose rehabilitated mine waste dumps and other disturbed mining land for renewable energy projects, although not every site would be suitable.

Each site required detailed assessments of geotechnical stability, landform characteristics and proximity to electricity infrastructure. At Sishen, the biggest challenge was establishing confidence in the stability of the 80m-high rehabilitated waste rock dump, where differential settlement was an inherent consideration.

She said the project combined adjustable solar mounting structures with a mobile substation to accommodate any future ground movement — an approach that could be replicated on other rehabilitated mine sites with similar geotechnical conditions.

Mason said the biggest challenge was establishing confidence in the stability of the 80m-high rehabilitated waste rock dump, where differential settlement was an inherent consideration.