SANParks newly-launched Golden Gate Zipline set to woo tourists in the Free State

Deafening chants, ululation, clapping of hands and the cutting of a ribbon over the weekend marked what is set to contribute to the rejuvenation of the Free State tourism economy – when the SA National Parks (SANParks) launched the Golden Gate Zipline, near the town of Clarens.

While 21 SANParks-managed amenities across South Africa feature the Big Five, marine-protected species, indigenous plants and great falls in the Northern Cape’s Augrabies, the Golden Gate Highlands National Park, in the north-eastern Free State – offers visitors the majestic Maluti Mountains, hiking, horse riding, exploring caves and now the Golden Gate Zipline.

Launched under the theme “Experience Golden Gate from a Perspective”, Golden Gate Highlands National Park is a stunning 11 600-hectare nature reserve – famous for its glowing golden-orange sandstone cliffs and the iconic Brandwag rock.

It offers breath-taking scenery, rich cultural heritage and diverse outdoor adventures in the Maluti Mountains.

With tourism trends increasingly demonstrating demand for authentic, outdoor experience, visitors to the area - seeking destinations that offer a combination of nature, adventure, learning and wellness - are spoilt for choice.

The park is situated in one of South Africa's most scenic tourism regions and already serves as a gateway to numerous tourism experiences.

Building on the Golden Gate Zipline momentum by adding an adventure tourism product broadening the park's appeal to youth, families and experience-driven traveller, the zipline complements existing visitor experiences such as the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre.

If you enjoy the outdoors at sunset, the Golden Gate Highlands National Park offers a mesmerising sight that gives the park its name – watching the sandstone cliffs ignite in hues of orange and red.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, SANParks managing executive for tourism development and marketing, Kaula Mphaphuli, was bullish about the significance of the Golden Gate Zipline launch.

Mphaphuli has described the launch of the new product offering as “spectacular”.

“It is an addition to our wonderful park, in terms of some of the adventure activities that we have.

“We really want to make sure that we position our park - not only as a space for cultural heritage and conservation - but also one where South Africans can identify with, a space to thrive in terms of adventure tourism,” said Mphaphuli.

“This weekend has been an immersive experience, a storytelling moment, where we basically allow you to explore the park and really feel its heartbeat.

“We believe we've achieved that with this zipline activity.

“Our guests have enjoyed the experience, felt the thrill, the adventure and more.

“They did it in the most stunning background,” she added.