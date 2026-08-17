SANParks newly-launched Golden Gate Zipline set to woo tourists in the Free State

Deafening chants, ululation, clapping of hands and the cutting of a ribbon over the weekend marked what is set to contribute to the rejuvenation of the Free State tourism economy – when the SA National Parks (SANParks) launched the Golden Gate Zipline, near the town of Clarens.
While 21 SANParks-managed amenities across South Africa feature the Big Five, marine-protected species, indigenous plants and great falls in the Northern Cape’s Augrabies, the Golden Gate Highlands National Park, in the north-eastern Free State – offers visitors the majestic Maluti Mountains, hiking, horse riding, exploring caves and now the Golden Gate Zipline.
Launched under the theme “Experience Golden Gate from a Perspective”, Golden Gate Highlands National Park is a stunning 11 600-hectare nature reserve – famous for its glowing golden-orange sandstone cliffs and the iconic Brandwag rock.
It offers breath-taking scenery, rich cultural heritage and diverse outdoor adventures in the Maluti Mountains.
With tourism trends increasingly demonstrating demand for authentic, outdoor experience, visitors to the area - seeking destinations that offer a combination of nature, adventure, learning and wellness - are spoilt for choice.
The park is situated in one of South Africa's most scenic tourism regions and already serves as a gateway to numerous tourism experiences.
Building on the Golden Gate Zipline momentum by adding an adventure tourism product broadening the park's appeal to youth, families and experience-driven traveller, the zipline complements existing visitor experiences such as the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre.
If you enjoy the outdoors at sunset, the Golden Gate Highlands National Park offers a mesmerising sight that gives the park its name – watching the sandstone cliffs ignite in hues of orange and red.
In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, SANParks managing executive for tourism development and marketing, Kaula Mphaphuli, was bullish about the significance of the Golden Gate Zipline launch.
Mphaphuli has described the launch of the new product offering as “spectacular”.
“It is an addition to our wonderful park, in terms of some of the adventure activities that we have.
“We really want to make sure that we position our park - not only as a space for cultural heritage and conservation - but also one where South Africans can identify with, a space to thrive in terms of adventure tourism,” said Mphaphuli.
“This weekend has been an immersive experience, a storytelling moment, where we basically allow you to explore the park and really feel its heartbeat.
“We believe we've achieved that with this zipline activity.
“Our guests have enjoyed the experience, felt the thrill, the adventure and more.
“They did it in the most stunning background,” she added.
In 2022 SANParks management undertook an investigation to find a suitable site to develop a zipline attraction within Golden Gate Highlands National Park.
Several potential sites were identified to ensure a unique experience, heart stopping adventure and photogenic scenery in the background.
Subsequent procurement processes led in the appointment of the Golden Gate Zipline Company - a private operator with extensive experience in the adventure tourism sector.
Said Mphaphuli: “This is a significant partnership that will ensure that we are able to increase the economic benefits within this particular area – also increasing job creation by ensuring more people are being employed in the value chain of tourism.
“Over and above the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre, hiking trails and horse riding, we have been able to launch the Golden Gate Zipline and look forward to loads more offerings within Golden Gate.”
The adventure takes you across seven zipline cables and platforms, with the longest stretching 650 meters.
Starting at an altitude of about 1 300 metres above sea level and ending at around 1 200 metres, the experience is open for visitors aged six and older, with a maximum weight limit set at 120 kilograms.
With the adventure lasting about one hour, it is open to visitors at a rate of R650 per person.
On what distinguished the Golden Gate Zipline, Golden Gate Zip Lines operator Mika Lutchman, said working in partnership with SANParks in the majestic Maluti Mountains setting was “of great significance”.
“We haven't been so far as we're aware of such an experience in the rest of the country.
“We also have in our stable the world's largest over-the-oceans zipline in Mossel Bay – as well as the world's largest supply and longest overland in Caledon in the Western Cape.
“We are well equipped within our stable to offer first class, world class premium experience here in the Golden Gate, which I think sets us apart from the rest of the offerings in the country,” maintained Lutchman.
She said the response has been “very positive and welcoming, people are quite excited”.
“This enhances the experience of visiting the Golden Gate Highlands National Park,” said Lutchman, assuring zipline enthusiasts of adhering to international safety standards.
“All our guides have international training in rope access, first aid and safety.
“Our Deltex cable is of high-strength and is manufactured in Belgium. Deltex subscribes to European Union regulations.
“We have major safety checks done by engineers, riggers and various professional independent people who offer daily, weekly, monthly and yearly tests.
“In terms of international standards, we are obliged to do that and we don't take that very lightly,” added Lutchman.
Among those to experience the Golden Gate Zipline were Nosihle Shelembe and Emily Setona.
“It was fun, my first time – so it felt a little bit scary, with my legs shaking at some point.
“Bu I survived and made it. If you are into thrills and adventure, Golden Gate is a great place to come to,” said Shelembe.
Despite being “scared”, for Setona, the experience was “fun and exhilarating”.
Golden Gate Zipline operates daily from 09:00 to 16:00, with the last tour departing at 15:00. Bookings may be made by calling +27 (0) 60 666 4732.