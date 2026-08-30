Suspected wildlife syndicate linked to 468 parrot eggs seized at OR Tambo

A suspected wildlife trafficking syndicate may be behind two attempts to smuggle hundreds of parrot eggs through OR Tambo International Airport, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has confirmed.

A 50-year-old Thai national was arrested at the airport on 20 August after a joint intelligence-driven operation involving the department’s environmental management inspectorate, known as the Green Scorpions, SAPS crime intelligence and SAPS border police, with support from the SAPS stock theft and endangered species unit.

The suspect was allegedly carrying 50 bird eggs concealed in a homemade incubator bag in his hand luggage.

The arrest follows a similar interception at the airport on 16 July, when a 23-year-old Thai national was allegedly found carrying 418 parrot eggs concealed in two homemade incubator bags.

The department confirmed that the two cases are connected. “We have not seen many detections in relation to this trafficking method; however, further investigation is under way to understand the extent of trafficking undertaken by this syndicate,” it said.

The arrests, it said, highlighted the growing sophistication of transnational wildlife trafficking networks and reinforced the importance of coordinated, intelligence-led law enforcement efforts.

The department said the illegal collection and trafficking of parrot eggs posed a serious threat to wild bird populations and animal welfare. “Eggs are often concealed in improvised incubation devices and transported under conditions that significantly compromise their viability and endanger the welfare of developing embryos and hatchlings.”

Preliminary investigations indicate that the eggs are from parrot species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites).

“We are still awaiting the results of the DNA analysis that would confirm the exact species of all the eggs and hatchlings,” it said.

“From examination of those that have hatched we can confirm that they are Cites-listed parrots.”

The two seizures involved a total of 468 eggs. The seized eggs were taken to the National Zoological Garden in Pretoria, where specialist staff have been caring for them.

“Several of the rescued eggs have successfully hatched and the chicks are receiving intensive veterinary and husbandry care to maximise their chances of survival, so the support of the Sanbi [South African National Biodiversity Institute] personnel in safeguarding the welfare of these vulnerable animals has been invaluable,” the department added.

Both suspects have been charged, with the bail hearing scheduled for Friday.

The export of specimens from Cites-listed species is strictly regulated and requires permits from the relevant exporting and importing countries.

Under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, a person convicted of certain offences can face a fine of up to R10 million, imprisonment of up to 10 years or both.

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier, welcomed the operation, saying the arrests demonstrated the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies in tackling organised wildlife crime.

“The success of this operation demonstrates the need for a joint approach to enforcing environmental law. The complex criminal networks that support illegal wildlife trafficking can only be challenged by a coordinated defence of our natural heritage,” Maynier said.

The department said South Africa’s national integrated strategy to combat wildlife trafficking provides a framework for collaboration between government institutions, law enforcement agencies, conservation authorities, customs officials, prosecutors and international partners to disrupt criminal networks involved in the illegal wildlife trade.