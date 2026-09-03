Nepal floods highlight growing threat of unpredictable Himalayan hazards

Azam said the response therefore needed to go beyond early-warning systems to include preparedness, land-use planning and more resilient infrastructure.

“The immediate priorities therefore include stronger land-use planning, resilient infrastructure and greater community awareness of high-altitude hazards.”

There needs to be a reconsideration of how infrastructure is planned in the Himalayas, Azam said.

“Environmental impact assessments are routinely conducted before infrastructure is built; increasingly, there is a need to assess how changing environmental and mountain conditions could affect that infrastructure over its lifetime and, lastly, the community awareness of such hazards.”

ICIMOD’s recommendations following the disaster include stronger enforcement of land-use planning in areas exposed to river, slope and mountain hazards.

It also argues that governments need to look beyond conventional environmental impact assessments carried out before infrastructure is built, and assess how changing environmental conditions could affect infrastructure throughout its lifetime.

A third priority is to incorporate indigenous knowledge into contemporary disaster-risk planning. Historically, many mountain communities settled on higher ground and away from river channels. More recent development has increasingly moved towards riverbanks and, in some cases, onto riverbeds.

Indigenous knowledge, Icimod argues, should therefore inform modern land-use and disaster-risk planning. The need for such preparedness is becoming more urgent as the Himalayan cryosphere changes.

The latest Icimod assessment of glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya found that glacier mass loss has accelerated significantly since 2000.

Over 50 years of observations, about 89% of recorded years had negative glacier mass balance, indicating a sustained decline. The report also warns that only a small fraction of the region’s glaciers have been studied and that data coverage remains uneven.

The Himalayan region has also experienced significant warming in recent decades, although rates vary substantially across locations.

Glacier loss threatens water availability, increases the risk of GLOFs and puts the livelihoods of nearly two billion people dependent on Himalayan water systems at risk.

But the relationship between climate change and individual mountain disasters is not always straightforward.

ICIMOD has cautioned that while climate change is altering glaciers, snow conditions, permafrost and mountain slopes across the Hindu Kush Himalaya, it is too early to determine what role climate change played in the Rasuwa event specifically.

There are, however, growing signs of broader changes across the Himalayan cryosphere. The cryosphere refers to all the frozen parts of the Earth.

Research by Climate Trends indicates that black carbon, produced largely by biomass burning and fossil-fuel use, has increased in parts of the eastern and central Himalayas.

Black carbon absorbs sunlight and can darken snow surfaces, reducing their reflectivity and contributing to surface warming and accelerated snow loss.

The study found that average snow-surface temperatures rose from -11.27°C during 2000-2009 to -7.13°C during 2020-2023.

Declining snow cover is also changing the timing of water flows, research has revealed. Earlier snowmelt can shift peak runoff into earlier months, potentially increasing water shortages later in the year when demand is high.