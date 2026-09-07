The UN Environment Programme warns world will overshoot 1.5°C – but return remains possible

The world is likely to cross the 1.5°C long-term global warming threshold within the next few years but returning below it remains possible. Every fraction of a degree and every year spent above it will determine how much damage is done, according to a new United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) report.

Even under an optimistic scenario in which governments fully implement their climate plans and meet additional net-zero commitments, global warming is expected to peak at about 1.8°C.

Unep’s Limiting Overshoot: Navigating Exceedance of 1.5°C and Pathways Towards Return report says the world has entered a new phase of the climate crisis.

The focus can no longer be solely on preventing 1.5°C from being breached. Governments must prepare for the possibility of temperatures exceeding the threshold, limit how far warming rises, adapt to the resulting impacts and ultimately bring temperatures back below 1.5°C.

“The global goal remains limiting long-term average warming to 1.5°C,” the report says.

But if the threshold is temporarily exceeded, it must be approached “from above”, while governments simultaneously accelerate efforts to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts.

Unep says an “overshoot, peak and decline” pathway is the best remaining option. Under this scenario, global temperatures would be pushed to the lowest possible peak before declining towards 1.5°C by the end of the century.

The agency stresses that this is not an acceptable alternative to avoiding 1.5°C altogether but rather, the least damaging pathway left if the threshold is breached. The higher temperatures rise and the longer they remain above 1.5°C, the greater the risks of long-lasting and irreversible damage.

“The duration and severity” of the overshoot will depend largely on how quickly emissions are cut and how rapidly countries strengthen their ability to adapt, the report says.

Reducing methane and other short-lived climate pollutants will be particularly important in the immediate term, while adaptation will require greater investment, stronger institutions and better access to technology and finance.

The higher temperatures rise and the longer they remain above 1.5°C, the greater the risks of long-lasting and irreversible damage.

Even if the world succeeds in bringing warming back below 1.5°C, Unep warns that this will not undo all the consequences of overshoot.

Risks include faster sea-level rise, a greater chance of ecosystem collapse, including coral reefs, more extreme heat and wildfires and profound changes to the cryosphere: ice sheets, sea ice, glaciers, permafrost and snow.

Glaciers, for example, could lose more than a quarter of their mass by 2100, potentially contributing 9cm to 12.5cm to sea-level rise under warming of up to 3°C and permanently altering water availability in many places.

There is also a greater risk of irreversible tipping points involving systems such as the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation and the Amazon rainforest, changes that Unep says could reshape the world permanently.

While there is uncertainty over the timing and severity of some of the impacts and tipping points, their consequences will be felt by people, societies and economies around the world, particularly in Small Island Developing States and low-lying cities, some of which face partial or complete submersion.

Food security and water supplies will come under increasing pressure. Without effective adaptation, global food production could decline by up to 14% by 2050, the report says.

More frequent and intense heatwaves, nutrition-related diseases and greater risks of pathogen spillover will increase illness and deaths.

Cities and infrastructure will face greater risks from prolonged heat and flooding, while warmer, more acidic and increasingly oxygen-depleted oceans will put further pressure on marine life and the communities that depend on it.