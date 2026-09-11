Sardine fishery faces possible restrictions as PHV mortality spreads

A hydroacoustic survey planned for October and November is expected to provide the first reliable fisheries-independent estimate of sardine biomass and distribution after the mortality event.

The timing is significant because South Africa’s sardine total allowable catch (TAC) was increased in July, based on information available at the time. The department said the subsequent detection of PHV is new information that is now being incorporated into the management process.

“Short-term availability and socio-economic considerations were also taken into account. The subsequent PHV detection is new information and is being incorporated into ongoing scientific monitoring and management.”

It said that depending on the evidence, measures could include intensified monitoring and reporting, increased sampling, temporary catch controls, changes to catch limits or fishing-season duration, spatial measures or broader temporary restrictions.

“The appropriate response would depend on the magnitude and distribution of the risk and would be reviewed as new information becomes available.”

Last week, the South African Pelagic Fishing Industry Association (Sapfia) told the Mail & Guardian that the hydroacoustic survey was imperative and acknowledged that a significant reduction in sardine biomass would have implications for the directed sardine TAC.

The industry has opposed calls for an immediate moratorium on small-pelagic fishing, saying this would effectively close the entire sector. It has called for an evidence-based approach to assessing the mortality.

The new departmental document also provides greater clarity on a disputed figure of 1% that entered public discussion after the mortality event began. The department said it did not produce or approve an estimate that the mortality represented 1% of the sardine population.

But it acknowledged that an illustrative calculation discussed during preliminary scientific deliberations produced a quantity “of the order of 1%” of the biomass measured earlier in the year.

The calculation was based on applying the density of dead sardines recorded near Dyer Island across a much larger area, the department said, and was subject to major assumptions and uncertainties. It was not an estimate of total mortality.

The distinction is important because much of the mortality may never have been observed at the surface.

PHV signal PHV was associated with two large-scale sardine mortality events in Australia and New Zealand during the 1990s, although the virus was later detected in apparently healthy Australian sardine populations without causing continuous mortality.

The historical events are relevant but cannot simply be used to predict what is happening in South African waters, the department said. It said differences in fish distribution, oceanography, coastline, surveillance and stock conditions mean the Australian experience cannot be directly transferred to South Africa.

The virus has not previously been reported in South African sardines. In the current event, genetic material from PHV has been detected in both dead fish and apparently healthy sardines, although viral levels have generally been higher in fish associated with mortality.

The department said that strengthens the association between PHV and the deaths but the presence of viral genetic material alone did not establish that the virus caused the mortality.

Scientists are looking for the characteristic gill inflammation and tissue damage associated with PHV, which can interfere with oxygen uptake and cause respiratory distress. Some of the earliest Western Cape specimens had deteriorated too rapidly for reliable pathological assessment.

Other possible contributing factors remain under investigation, including unusually cold water, strong upwelling, low oxygen, harmful algal blooms, toxins, water quality and other infectious agents.