The long journey is getting harder for the world’s migratory birds

Nearly half the world’s migratory bird species are in decline as the places they depend on along their epic journeys are disappearing or being degraded, putting growing pressure on birds that cross borders and continents to survive.

They are running out of places to rest, feed and breed as habitat loss, climate change, pollution, invasive species and human development disrupt the routes they have followed for generations.

These are the findings of a new edition of the State of the World’s Birds report, which warns that 45% of the world’s 1 843 migratory bird species are declining, while one in nine is threatened with extinction. The crisis is not confined to individual species or countries.

The sixth edition of the report, released by BirdLife International on Friday, focuses on migratory birds and the flyways they use for the first time.

According to the report, 30% of the world’s migratory bird species are stable, 14% are increasing while 11% have unknown trends. However, the report noted that many migratory species with stable or increasing global population trends are nevertheless experiencing declines in at least part of their range.

The report was launched at the Global Flyways Summit in Nairobi, alongside the Nairobi Flyways Declaration, an international commitment to coordinated action to protect migratory birds and their habitats across borders.

Flyways at risk The decline of migratory bird species is particularly pronounced in certain flyways, the report said. Among the four terrestrial flyway systems, East Asia-Australasia has the highest proportion of declining species (53%), while 50% of all species that use the six marine flyways are in decline.

The East Asian–Australasian Flyway, used by more than 500 migratory species, has been particularly affected by coastal development and land reclamation in key wetlands, including the Yellow Sea. Across the flyway, the loss and degradation of inland and coastal wetlands is threatening migratory species and the ecosystem services these habitats provide.

The Far Eastern curlew, classified as endangered, has declined by 50% to 79% over the past three generations, largely because of habitat loss along the flyway.

Among the multitude of threats migratory species face, habitat loss is particularly damaging because migratory birds cannot simply compensate for the loss of one site by using another, the report said.

Migratory birds depend on an interconnected network of breeding grounds, stopover sites and non-breeding areas throughout their annual cycle to fuel their long-distance journeys.

When the habitats are lost or degraded, the network becomes fragmented, making it increasingly difficult for birds to complete their journeys.

Some groups are particularly affected: globally 54% of migratory shorebirds and 49% of migratory seabirds are declining. Species that use marine habitats, forests and coastal wetlands are also faring poorly, with 47% to 51% experiencing population declines.

Migratory shorebird populations are collapsing The report assessed 1 099 Key Biodiversity Areas used by migratory species and found that 58% were in poor or very poor condition, indicating that populations of the bird species dependent on them had become depleted.

The consequences are particularly severe for shorebirds, which often depend on a relatively small number of highly productive sites where they can rest and refuel during migration. “Migratory shorebird populations are collapsing,” the report found.

In North America, 26 of 28 monitored shorebird species, or 93%, declined between 1980 and 2019, with more than half experiencing population declines of more than 50%.

More than half of migratory bird species use wetlands, while almost a third are highly dependent on them. Yet more than 3.4 million square kilometres of inland wetlands, an area roughly the size of India, have disappeared over the past 300 years.

The pressure continues to grow as climate change alters the conditions birds depend on along their routes. Globally, birds are advancing spring migration by an average of 2.1 days per decade, but the report warns that migration timing often continues to reflect historical rather than current environmental conditions.

By 2070, the average migration distance of 37 long-distance migratory birds in the African-Eurasian Flyway is projected to increase, with 37% of journeys requiring additional stopover sites.

Longer journeys could increase energy expenditure and mortality risk while increasing the potential for mismatches between migration and the availability of food.