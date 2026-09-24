Wildlife at the door, survival on the line

If elephants are moving towards fields, the village knows before sunrise. If they spot snares or suspected poachers, they alert ZimParks and the Painted Dog Conservation (PDC).

"We are the first eyes," Ncube said. "If we don't warn, who will?"

Someone is always at the desk, turning calls into action. When a report comes in — poachers in the bush, elephants in a maize field or a child bitten by a snake — PDC staff triage it on the spot. If it's poaching, the call goes to ZimParks or police. If it's a conflict, it's relayed to rangers nearby to intercept and apprehend the culprits or drive animals back into the park.

The demand is constant. "On average, we record 30 critical calls per month and most of these calls are responded to," says David Kuwawoga, the PDC operations manager. For him, the line has grown beyond anti-poaching.

"It's a lifeline," he says. "Villagers now use it to call for emergency services too. When someone is hurt at night or there's danger, this is the number they dial. And PDC makes sure it gets to the right people, fast."

Nelinkosi Tshuma, a villager, calls it the village crier— umsizi wezindaba womphakathi.

"In African villages we had the messenger who would run from household to household with important news," Tshuma says. "Today this number does that work. Le namba iyi-umsizi wezindaba [This number is the community messenger]. One call comes in and within minutes the message is moving — to neighbours, to scouts, to ZimParks, to police."

A warning about lions near a school. A report of snares. A plea for help after a flood.

"People trust it because it answers," Tshuma says. "They know if they call, someone will pass the message on."

In wards where clinics are far and police posts are hours away, the number has become the thread tying the village to help. The remote villages have been connected giving people direct access to help without money and transport on the way.