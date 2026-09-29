Trophy hunting study finds positive outcomes — but governance matters

For example, an increase in jobs compared with a period when hunting was banned was classified as positive, while altered population sex ratios compared with a neighbouring national park were classified as negative. A study that could not determine whether a population decline was caused by legal trophy hunting or illegal poaching was classified as ambiguous.

“We weighted all variables and data points equally. But we also report these in disaggregated form, should people want to understand outcomes for example in a given country or for a given variable. We tried to be very transparent in the paper on how we classified outcomes and why.”

The review found that trophy hunting was associated with an increase in the amount of land under conservation in 92% of cases. Outcomes for income, employment and food security were positive in at least 85% of cases.

But the picture was more mixed for the animals being hunted.

“While populations of hunted species were more often stable or growing than declining, other measures such as age and sex ratios were more often negatively affected and impacts on animal movement were mixed,” the researchers said.

The researchers found a strong pattern around who held rights to land and wildlife and who received hunting revenues.

Outcomes were positive more than 80% of the time where communities or private landowners had rights to land and wildlife and received hunting revenue.

Clements stressed, however, that the study had not established that devolving those rights caused better outcomes.

“We didn’t test the causality of this relationship between land and wildlife rights and hunting outcomes in the paper, but the pattern was very striking — outcomes were far more often positive where these rights were devolved to local people.”

She cited South Africa as an example. “Private landowners in South Africa can own the wildlife on their land provided they hold a certificate of adequate enclosure (which proves it is theirs) and they can largely make their own decisions on how many animals to hunt, at what price and how to manage these populations and their habitats.

“And the evidence suggests that under such contexts, outcomes tend to be good for both conservation (with private wildlife ranches in South Africa conserving about 20% of the land area, where wildlife populations have recovered tenfold in the past half century) and people (as these ranches tend to employ more people, including more women and better paid jobs, than livestock farming — which is the most common alternative land use).”

Unlike Namibia and Botswana, however, trophy hunting largely takes place on private land, not community land, in South Africa.

“South Africa now has a big policy focus on growing the wildlife economy in ways that meaningfully include more landholding communities,” Clements said.

The review also highlighted significant gaps in the evidence. Clements said the review found that trophy hunting tended to increase the land managed for conservation, especially in the contexts where communities benefited.

“This is a key finding and yet there have been very few studies assessing the quality of that conserved land — how intact are the habitats and ecosystems? These are things we don’t necessarily even know for protected areas across the region and they are key knowledge gaps for understanding the effectiveness of different conservation mechanisms.”

Clements said non-economic aspects of local people's well-being were also poorly understood.

“Similarly, it is easier to count the number of jobs and the amount of money than to understand how a conservation mechanism like hunting affects local people's culture or their sense of place. These are also critical outcomes to understand.”