UN warns world will exceed 1.5°C global warming target

The world has lost the opportunity to avoid exceeding 1.5°C of warming by more than 0.1°C but urgent cuts in greenhouse gas emissions could limit how far temperatures rise and bring global warming back to that level by the end of the century, a new United Nations report warns.

Decades of insufficient climate action have made it impossible to limit warming to 1.5°C with no or only a very small overshoot, the United Nations Environment Programme’s Emissions Gap Report 2026: The Point of Return finds. Overshoot means temporarily exceeding the 1.5°C limit.

To achieve the lowest-overshoot pathway assessed in the report, global greenhouse gas emissions must fall by 18% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 69% by 2040, compared with 2025 levels.

But even if countries fully implement their latest national climate pledges, emissions would decline by only 5% to 8% by 2030 and 11% to 15% by 2035.

Even under the report’s lowest-overshoot scenario, global temperatures would rise to about 1.7°C to 1.8°C above pre-industrial levels around the middle of the century before falling again. There is a 66% chance of keeping peak warming within that range and about a 50% chance of bringing temperatures back to 1.5°C or below by 2100.

If current policies continue, warming could reach 2.8°C by 2100 and rise further thereafter. Fully implementing countries’ climate pledges, followed by similar efforts, would limit warming to 2.6°C.

Even if countries met all their climate pledges and additional net-zero targets, warming would reach about 2.1°C.

“The opportunity to bridge the 1.5°C emissions gap with ‘no or limited’ overshoot has been lost,” the report said. “Decades of insufficient mitigation action means that larger exceedance of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels based on multidecadal averages is now imminent and unavoidable.”

The report warns that every additional fraction of a degree of warming, and every year spent above 1.5°C, increases the risk of irreversible damage to ice sheets, frozen ground, ocean circulation and coral reefs, as well as devastating impacts on people.

The task now, therefore, is not only to ensure that global warming stays well below 2°C, but to minimise the duration and magnitude of overshoot and establish a credible return path to 1.5°C by the end of the century.

Global greenhouse gas emissions reached an estimated 58.4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2025, about 0.1 billion tonnes less than in 2024. But the estimate is too uncertain to tell whether emissions are falling, levelling off or reaching a peak.

Emissions from burning fossil fuels, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases continued to rise, while methane emissions remained almost unchanged. Lower emissions from land use, partly because wildfires released less greenhouse gas than in 2024, offset the increases.

The gap between countries’ climate pledges and the emissions cuts expected under current policies appears to have narrowed. But the report finds that this does not reflect stronger climate action.

Instead, it is largely because the US’s national pledge was removed from global calculations after its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, with projections based on its current policies used instead.

Without this change, there has been little overall progress in bringing government policies into line with the pledges.