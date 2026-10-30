Climate change puts SA’s young and old at greater risk from extreme heat

Climate change is increasingly threatening human health and survival, with heat-related deaths, lost livelihoods and worsening drought among the mounting impacts, as governments struggle to prepare for a crisis researchers say demands urgent global action.

The 2026 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change report, its 10th annual assessment, draws on the work of 146 researchers and tracks 54 indicators. It finds that health risks linked to climate change have accelerated since the Paris Agreement entered into force in 2016, compared with the previous decade.

The report acknowledges progress. Action since 2016 has reduced projected end-of-century warming from 3°C–3.5°C to 2.6°C–3.4°C, while the growth of zero-emission energy has exceeded expectations.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also made addressing climate change a core priority under its Global Programme of Work 14.

But greenhouse gas emissions continue to reach record highs, while weakening multilateralism and growing climate disinformation, denialism and scepticism are undermining collective action.

Heat was associated with an average of 540 800 estimated deaths a year globally between 2016 and 2023, of which 68% — about 369 900 — were attributable to human-caused climate change.

In 2023, heat was associated with a record 710 000 deaths globally, with 71.5% of the toll attributed to climate change.

The findings are reflected in South Africa, where climate change was responsible for 87.4% of the heatwave days experienced by the population between 2021 and 2025.

The country’s youngest and oldest age groups — children under one and adults over 65 — each experienced an average of about four heatwave days a year during that period. This was about two additional days annually compared with 1986–2005, an increase of 119% for infants and 110% for older people.

The effects extend beyond exposure to extreme temperatures. South Africans lost an estimated 32.6 hours of sleep a year because of high night-time temperatures between 2021 and 2025.

Heat also posed at least a moderate risk of heat stress during moderate outdoor physical activity, such as brisk walking, for about 463 hours annually between 2016 and 2025 — 65 hours, or 16%, more than the annual average in the 1990s.

The average annual monetised value of heat-related mortality among South Africans older than 65 was estimated at $1.38 billion between 2021 and 2025. This was 161% higher than in 2000–2004 and equivalent to about 79 500 average annual incomes.

Professor Marina Romanello, the executive director of the Lancet Countdown at University College London, said: “The health harms of climate change are growing faster than the world’s response to them, and in many cases, even accelerating.

“Real progress has been made in clean energy, health system readiness and health-protective regulation, all of which are delivering health benefits to communities. However, progress has been too slow, too small and isn’t reaching those who need it most.”

The consequences of rising temperatures are also being felt in people’s ability to work and earn a living.