Climate pledges must turn into results for Africa

Climate initiatives must be backed by sustained financing, clear institutional ownership and transparent reporting to deliver lasting results for African countries and communities, according to the Economic Commission for Africa.

“At each COP [Conference of the Parties], new climate initiatives are announced,” said Claver Gatete, the executive secretary of the United Nations agency. “Some make considerable progress. Others struggle to maintain momentum once the presidency that launched them has handed over.”

Gatate was speaking at the Africa Pavilion at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, where he urged governments and development partners to strengthen implementation and preserve the momentum of climate initiatives beyond the COP presidencies that launch them.

He was delivering opening remarks at a discussion titled “From Pledges to Implementation: Delivering on Presidential Initiatives – Lessons for Africa on the Road to COP32”.

Gatete said climate-related impacts were costing some countries between 2% and 5% of GDP, while others were diverting as much as 9% of their national budgets to respond to extreme weather events.

Africa needs an estimated $277 billion (R4.7 trillion) annually to implement its nationally determined contributions — national climate action plans — through 2030, yet current climate finance flows meet only about 11% of the requirement.

“Climate financing must ease these pressure s rather than deepen them, while supporting investment in resilience, energy access and economic growth,” Gatete said, pointing to the burden that high borrowing costs placed on resources needed for essential services and development.

He identified three priorities for making climate initiatives more effective: establishing institutional ownership that outlasts individual COP presidencies, securing financing for implementation and making results visible through clear targets, realistic timelines and transparent reporting.

Gatete said political leadership could bring governments, institutions and investors together but implementation often took years. Without clear institutional ownership, even promising initiatives could lose momentum when leadership changed.

Highlighting the gap between launching initiatives and resourcing them, he cited a 2025 assessment by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water that examined 203 cooperative climate initiatives and found that only 28% had dedicated budgets.

Gatete called for lessons to be drawn from initiatives that had mobilised investment, worked with development finance institutions and helped countries prepare investment-ready projects.

He also stressed that monitoring and reporting arrangements should remain practical, particularly for countries with limited institutional capacity, while supporting stronger coordination, less duplication and better use of available resources.

Looking ahead to COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Gatete highlighted the COP31 presidency’s Climate Implementation Bridge , which seeks to help countries translate climate and development commitments into projects capable of attracting financing. Ethiopia was among the initiative’s first five pilot countries.

“For Africa, climate investment must also support wider development priorities, including energy access, food security, resilient infrastructure, industrialisation and jobs,” he said.