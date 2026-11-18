Three lion cubs, two tiger cubs, three caracal kittens and three bat-eared foxes have been seized from a private property in Pretoria after an undercover investigation into the alleged sale of wildlife on social media led to the arrest of three suspects.

The animals were seized during an operation by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment’s environmental management inspectors, known as the Green Scorpions , at a property in East Lynne on Tuesday.

The investigation began after an informant alerted the department to wildlife allegedly being advertised for sale on social media. Engagement with the advertiser indicated that lion cubs, tiger cubs, servals and caracals were being offered for sale.

A covert operation was subsequently authorised by the North Gauteng Directorate of Public Prosecutions under section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

During the operation, the Green Scorpions, supported by their Gauteng counterparts and the South African Police Service (SAPS), seized the animals after the suspects were unable to produce permits authorising restricted activities involving the species.

The SAPS said three male suspects, aged 21, 24 and 25 were apprehended.

The animals will be cared for at the National Zoological Garden, also known as the Pretoria Zoo, while the criminal case proceeds.

The National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act requires permits for restricted activities involving listed threatened or protected species. These include possession, transport, sale, purchase, breeding and trade. Conducting such activities without the necessary permits may constitute a criminal offence.

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier said the operation demonstrated the importance of cooperation between environmental authorities and law enforcement.

“Illegal wildlife trade threatens protected species and undermines South Africa’s conservation efforts,” he said.

The SAPS said the investigation continued to determine whether the suspects could be linked to other criminal activities.

The district commissioner of Tshwane, Major-General Samuel Thine, commended the members of the Endangered Species Unit, together with the participating conservation officials, for their dedication, commitment and excellent work in bringing the operation to a successful conclusion.

Thine acknowledged the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and conservation authorities in addressing illegal trade in wildlife and ensuring that vulnerable and endangered species were protected.

Thine said the protection of wildlife was a shared responsibility and that operations of that nature demonstrated the SAPS’s continued commitment to combating wildlife crime.