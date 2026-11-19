The SPCA said it had considered legal remedies and obtained legal advice before the Waterfall relocation. It took into account a February 2026 Western Cape High Court judgment dismissing an application to interdict aspects of the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Action Plan, as well as what it described as the exceptional circumstances facing the Waterfall and Seaforth troops.

The organisation said it regularly attended to baboons injured by people, including animals that had been shot, stoned, poisoned, electrocuted or struck by vehicles. Although opposed to permanent captivity, it recognised that relocating the two troops was intended to protect them from continued persecution and immediate harm.

The letter said the SPCA intended to challenge any future decision to permanently confine other healthy, free-ranging troops, including through an application for urgent intermittory relief.

It has asked the task team to confirm in writing that its opposition has been recorded and that it will receive reasonable advance notice of any proposed further relocations, including the reasons and intended date.

It also wants an opportunity to consider supporting assessments and authorisations and exercise its legal remedies before a relocation takes place, except in cases of genuine urgency. The attorneys requested a response within seven calendar days.

The SPCA’s position follows its inspectors’ attendance during the capture, handling and transport of the Waterfall baboons. It has stressed that their presence was to monitor animal welfare, not endorse the relocation.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said inspectors were concerned that the process between trapping the baboons and their veterinary health assessments was, at times, taking too long.

A third wildlife veterinarian was brought in and additional vehicles arranged to transport baboons from the capture site. That sped up the process, which proceeded without further incident, she said.

Abraham confirmed that inspectors observed the veterinary examinations at Kogelfontein. She said they had not witnessed any cruelty, as defined by the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, during the capture and transport operation.

The SPCA had not been consulted on the relocation decision, she said, but was made aware that a permit had been issued late on the evening of 12 November, shortly before the operation began the next morning.

Inspectors visited the sanctuary on 15 November and observed the baboons settling into their new surroundings. They appeared to be adjusting well, Abraham said.

She described an environment with vegetation, dense ground cover, shrubs, small trees and rocky and sandy areas where the baboons could forage, dig and explore. The enclosures also had water features, fresh drinking water, food and climbing structures and platforms.

But she cautioned that the initial observations did not settle questions about the animals’ long-term welfare. Baboons were highly social wild animals with complex physical, behavioural and social needs, she said, and their health, relationships and ability to adapt would need to be assessed continuously.

The SPCA would conduct regular follow-up inspections and required corrective measures if it identified shortcomings.

The SPCA, she said, wanted authorities to take responsibility for managing the remaining troops and preventing the formation of splinter groups.

The organisation’s concerns also extend to the long-term funding and management of the sanctuary.

Abraham said the SPCA was concerned about what would happen when the current three-year contract ended and how the baboons’ care would be funded if the contract was not renewed or the service providers changed. The animals are expected to remain at the centre for the rest of their lives.

The SPCA, she said, supported strategic fencing to prevent baboons moving into urban areas, provided it was properly designed and maintained to protect baboons and other wildlife. It also called for sustained efforts to improve waste management and address public behaviour.