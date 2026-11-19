The Cape of Good Hope SPCA will conduct regular inspections of baboons relocated from Simon’s Town to a wildlife centre at Kogelfontein. It has also warned authorities that it will challenge any further decision to permanently confine healthy, free-ranging troops.
The animal welfare organisation remains opposed to permanent captivity as a baboon-management solution, but said its decision not to challenge the Waterfall and Seaforth troops relocation was based on the particular circumstances facing the animals.
Forty-four baboons from the Waterfall troop were moved to the centre over the weekend of 13 and 14 November, after authorities said escalating conflict between the animals and people in Simon’s Town had made relocation necessary.
An older female was euthanised after veterinary checks found her to be in very poor health, while one other female had to be captured. The relocation drew protests from residents and activists opposed to the permanent confinement of the baboons.
The SPCA has told the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team that its decision should not be interpreted as acceptance of permanent captivity or as a precedent for other troops, including Seaforth, whose relocation is proposed.
In a letter to the task team and its constituent authorities, the SPCA’s attorneys said the circumstances relied on to justify the Waterfall relocation and proposed Seaforth relocation could not automatically be applied to the peninsula’s remaining troops.
“Each troop’s circumstances must be independently assessed and the necessity and lawfulness of any proposed permanent confinement must be established on its own merits,” the letter said.
The SPCA said it had considered legal remedies and obtained legal advice before the Waterfall relocation. It took into account a February 2026 Western Cape High Court judgment dismissing an application to interdict aspects of the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Action Plan, as well as what it described as the exceptional circumstances facing the Waterfall and Seaforth troops.
The organisation said it regularly attended to baboons injured by people, including animals that had been shot, stoned, poisoned, electrocuted or struck by vehicles. Although opposed to permanent captivity, it recognised that relocating the two troops was intended to protect them from continued persecution and immediate harm.
The letter said the SPCA intended to challenge any future decision to permanently confine other healthy, free-ranging troops, including through an application for urgent intermittory relief.
It has asked the task team to confirm in writing that its opposition has been recorded and that it will receive reasonable advance notice of any proposed further relocations, including the reasons and intended date.
It also wants an opportunity to consider supporting assessments and authorisations and exercise its legal remedies before a relocation takes place, except in cases of genuine urgency. The attorneys requested a response within seven calendar days.
The SPCA’s position follows its inspectors’ attendance during the capture, handling and transport of the Waterfall baboons. It has stressed that their presence was to monitor animal welfare, not endorse the relocation.
SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said inspectors were concerned that the process between trapping the baboons and their veterinary health assessments was, at times, taking too long.
A third wildlife veterinarian was brought in and additional vehicles arranged to transport baboons from the capture site. That sped up the process, which proceeded without further incident, she said.
Abraham confirmed that inspectors observed the veterinary examinations at Kogelfontein. She said they had not witnessed any cruelty, as defined by the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, during the capture and transport operation.
The SPCA had not been consulted on the relocation decision, she said, but was made aware that a permit had been issued late on the evening of 12 November, shortly before the operation began the next morning.
Inspectors visited the sanctuary on 15 November and observed the baboons settling into their new surroundings. They appeared to be adjusting well, Abraham said.
She described an environment with vegetation, dense ground cover, shrubs, small trees and rocky and sandy areas where the baboons could forage, dig and explore. The enclosures also had water features, fresh drinking water, food and climbing structures and platforms.
But she cautioned that the initial observations did not settle questions about the animals’ long-term welfare. Baboons were highly social wild animals with complex physical, behavioural and social needs, she said, and their health, relationships and ability to adapt would need to be assessed continuously.
The SPCA would conduct regular follow-up inspections and required corrective measures if it identified shortcomings.
The SPCA, she said, wanted authorities to take responsibility for managing the remaining troops and preventing the formation of splinter groups.
The organisation’s concerns also extend to the long-term funding and management of the sanctuary.
Abraham said the SPCA was concerned about what would happen when the current three-year contract ended and how the baboons’ care would be funded if the contract was not renewed or the service providers changed. The animals are expected to remain at the centre for the rest of their lives.
The SPCA, she said, supported strategic fencing to prevent baboons moving into urban areas, provided it was properly designed and maintained to protect baboons and other wildlife. It also called for sustained efforts to improve waste management and address public behaviour.
Abraham confirmed that SPCA inspectors would be present during the proposed capture, handling and transport of the Seaforth troop.
“We owe it to the baboons to be there for them,” she said, describing the organisation’s role as independent animal welfare oversight.
The City of Cape Town, SANParks and CapeNature, which make up the joint task team, have said the centre would provide lifelong care for the relocated animals and that they would not be allowed to reproduce. It did not respond to the Mail & Guardian‘s requests for comment at the time of publication.
The authorities have defended the Waterfall relocation as a last resort, citing persistent human-baboon conflict in Simon’s Town, limited low-lying natural habitat and increasing risks to the animals’ welfare and public safety. They said other interventions had been evaluated and found ineffective and that relocation offered an alternative to culling.
The task team said 44 baboons were released into the Kogelfontein enclosure after veterinary screening. In a statement on 15 November, it said one female had to be captured. It also reported that an older female had been euthanised after an examination found a growth on her chest, fluid in her bowels and no teeth.
In an update the next day, the task team said the 44 baboons at the centre were playing, foraging, using the ponds and resting on the roofs of their sleep structures. They were being monitored around the clock, it said.
The authorities said the 2.31-hectare enclosure exceeded the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries’ minimum requirements for Old World primates by about 5.5 times, and provides vegetation, water, shelters and climbing structures.
The EMS Foundation and the Wildlife Animal Protection Forum South Africa said that while they acknowledge the importance of addressing human-wildlife conflict and the need to protect residents and wildlife, “we question whether permanently removing an entire wild troop from its natural environment and placing it in lifelong confinement can genuinely ever be regarded as a conservation or animal welfare success”.
The organisations have questioned the scientific evidence and assessment of alternatives underpinning the decision to remove the entire troop. They also raised concerns about confining 44 baboons in a 2.31-hectare enclosure for the rest of their lives, and called for the publication of the scientific motivation, permits, welfare assessments and long-term management protocols.
They argued that relocation did not address the underlying causes of human-baboon conflict, including habitat pressure, urban development, accessible food sources and human behaviour.