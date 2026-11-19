A child can be exposed to chemicals that interfere with the body’s hormone system before they are even born, with growing scientific evidence suggesting that exposure during critical stages of development can have lasting consequences for health.
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) have been detected in blood, breastmilk and umbilical cord blood. They can interfere with the hormonal processes that regulate development, growth, reproduction, metabolism and other essential functions.
A major new assessment by the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) finds that evidence linking these chemicals to harm in people and wildlife has strengthened considerably since the organisations' last global review in 2012.
“The scientific evidence is clear: EDCs are a global and growing threat to human and environmental health,” the report says.
The State of the Science on Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals 2026 identifies stronger evidence of effects on reproductive health, brain development and neurological function, thyroid regulation, metabolism, immunity and cardiovascular health.
Newer areas of concern include metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease and possible effects on the kidneys.
The report warns that exposure during embryonic, foetal and pubertal development is particularly concerning because hormonal disruption during these critical windows can have lasting, and sometimes irreversible, consequences.
Some effects may become apparent only decades later, including cancer, metabolic disease and infertility.
Children are especially vulnerable because of the rapid development taking place in early life. They also consume more food and water and breathe more air relative to their body weight than adults, potentially increasing their exposure to chemicals.
A growing body of evidence
The assessment draws on human studies, animal research and laboratory evidence to identify a range of health outcomes associated with EDC exposure.
In reproductive health, evidence has strengthened linking exposure to impaired semen quality, altered reproductive hormones, infertility, undescended testicles and hypospadias, a condition in which the urinary opening is in an abnormal position on the penis.
Studies have also associated exposure with female reproductive disorders, including endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, reduced fertility, hormonal disruption and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Evidence on effects on the timing of puberty remains mixed.
The report also points to wider trends in endocrine-related disorders, including rising breast cancer incidence and mortality, particularly among women under 50; increasing obesity and diabetes; earlier puberty in girls; and declining semen quality and sperm counts. It cites research into increasing autism diagnoses in children in Japan, as well as growing rates of male and female infertility.
The trends do not, on their own, establish that EDC exposure caused the changes. But the report says they coincide with a growing body of research finding associations between chemical exposure and many of these conditions.
The evidence extends beyond reproductive health. Studies link some EDCs to obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease. There is also growing evidence of effects on immune development and function, with associations reported with asthma, allergies, inflammation and some autoimmune conditions.
Research has strengthened the biological plausibility of links between EDC exposure and cancers, particularly breast, prostate, thyroid and endometrial cancers.
Proposed mechanisms include hormone-receptor activation, changes in gene regulation and DNA damage. Human studies remain varied and limited in some areas, although laboratory animal research provides substantial support for concern.
Emerging evidence also links some exposures to high blood pressure and other cardiovascular outcomes, although findings remain inconsistent.
Chemicals in everyday life
EDCs are not a single class of chemical, but substances that can interfere with hormonal systems. They are used throughout manufacturing and consumer-product supply chains, meaning exposure is not confined to industrial settings.
The report identifies plastics and food packaging, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care products, pesticides, toys and childcare products, textiles, furniture, building materials, household goods, electronics and medical devices among potential sources.
Examples include bisphenols used in plastics and resins; phthalates, which make products more flexible; PFAS used in applications requiring water, grease or stain resistance; and parabens used as preservatives in some personal care products.
People can be exposed through food and drinking water, by inhaling air and dust, through skin contact and, in some cases, through medical equipment. EDCs have been detected in soil, water, air, food and household dust.
Some enter the environment through agricultural run-off, wastewater, industrial processes and discarded products. Others persist for decades, accumulate in organisms or travel long distances, with some detected even in remote polar regions.
Older pollutants such as polychlorinated biphenyls and DDT, as well as certain flame retardants and PFAS, can remain in ecosystems long after restrictions or the end of their use.
The report cautions that not every chemical within these broad groups has been assessed for endocrine-disrupting properties.
Wildlife also at risk
The effects are not confined to people. Research across mammals, fish, birds, amphibians and invertebrates has linked EDC exposure to impaired reproduction, development, fertility and behaviour.
Evidence includes disruption of ovarian development, sperm production, thyroid function, growth and sexual development, as well as effects on learning, memory and behaviour.
The report highlights growing evidence of effects on invertebrates, which account for more than 95% of animal species. But few regulatory tests are available to investigate endocrine-disrupting effects in these organisms, leaving significant gaps in understanding the ecological consequences.
Hundreds of thousands of chemicals, few tested
The scale of chemical use is one of the report's central concerns. More than 350 000 chemicals and chemical mixtures have been registered for production and use worldwide, but most have never been evaluated for their potential to disrupt hormones.
An analysis of chemical inventories in 19 countries found that more than 50 000 chemical identities had been protected as confidential. Scientists therefore face not only chemicals that are known but inadequately assessed, but also substances whose identities may be unavailable for independent scrutiny.
Testing programmes have expanded since 2012, helping researchers identify more chemicals capable of interfering with hormonal pathways. But systems do not cover the full complexity of the endocrine system, the effects of chemical mixtures or all relevant species.
People and wildlife are exposed to combinations of chemicals rather than one substance at a time, while regulatory systems often assess chemicals individually. The report warns that this may fail to capture cumulative or combined effects.
It also highlights “regrettable substitution”, in which a concerning chemical is replaced by a structurally similar substance that has not been adequately tested.
As the number of chemicals identified as EDCs continues to increase, there is also increasing concern about the number of “known unknowns”, the report warns. These are chemicals that are included on publicly available registries that have not been evaluated for endocrine-disrupting properties or have been poorly evaluated.
“There is also increasing concern over the number of ‘unknown unknowns’, that is, chemicals that have been kept confidential, with the consequence that the scientific community has not had the opportunity to evaluate them for their mode of action or assess exposure in human or animal populations.”
The cost of inaction
Global health-related costs associated with EDC exposure are estimated to exceed $1.1 trillion (about R19 trillion) annually, although the report says this will probably underestimate the true burden.
Environmental costs include damage to food production, declining pollinator populations, compromised water quality and reduced flood protection. Wider costs associated with biodiversity loss and ecosystem instability are harder to quantify.
Although regulatory frameworks and voluntary initiatives have expanded since 2012, Unep and WHO say governance remains fragmented, with inconsistent approaches between countries and gaps in protection.
The report calls for better monitoring, stronger chemical testing, protection of vulnerable populations and coordinated regulation that addresses the products and sectors driving exposure, rather than relying solely on assessing individual chemicals.
It argues that sufficient evidence exists to act, particularly to protect people during pregnancy, infancy and childhood. Reducing exposure at source, phasing out harmful chemicals and moving towards safer alternatives should not wait for every scientific uncertainty to be resolved.
“The costs of delay — in terms of adverse health effects, lost productivity, ecological damage and economic loss — far exceed the costs of prevention and effective regulation,” the report says. “The evidence is sufficiently strong to support policy action.”