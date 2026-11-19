Examples include bisphenols used in plastics and resins; phthalates, which make products more flexible; PFAS used in applications requiring water, grease or stain resistance; and parabens used as preservatives in some personal care products.

People can be exposed through food and drinking water, by inhaling air and dust, through skin contact and, in some cases, through medical equipment. EDCs have been detected in soil, water, air, food and household dust.

Some enter the environment through agricultural run-off, wastewater, industrial processes and discarded products. Others persist for decades, accumulate in organisms or travel long distances, with some detected even in remote polar regions.

Older pollutants such as polychlorinated biphenyls and DDT, as well as certain flame retardants and PFAS, can remain in ecosystems long after restrictions or the end of their use.

The report cautions that not every chemical within these broad groups has been assessed for endocrine-disrupting properties.

Wildlife also at risk The effects are not confined to people. Research across mammals, fish, birds, amphibians and invertebrates has linked EDC exposure to impaired reproduction, development, fertility and behaviour.

Evidence includes disruption of ovarian development, sperm production, thyroid function, growth and sexual development, as well as effects on learning, memory and behaviour.

The report highlights growing evidence of effects on invertebrates, which account for more than 95% of animal species. But few regulatory tests are available to investigate endocrine-disrupting effects in these organisms, leaving significant gaps in understanding the ecological consequences.

Hundreds of thousands of chemicals, few tested The scale of chemical use is one of the report's central concerns. More than 350 000 chemicals and chemical mixtures have been registered for production and use worldwide, but most have never been evaluated for their potential to disrupt hormones.

An analysis of chemical inventories in 19 countries found that more than 50 000 chemical identities had been protected as confidential. Scientists therefore face not only chemicals that are known but inadequately assessed, but also substances whose identities may be unavailable for independent scrutiny.

Testing programmes have expanded since 2012, helping researchers identify more chemicals capable of interfering with hormonal pathways. But systems do not cover the full complexity of the endocrine system, the effects of chemical mixtures or all relevant species.

People and wildlife are exposed to combinations of chemicals rather than one substance at a time, while regulatory systems often assess chemicals individually. The report warns that this may fail to capture cumulative or combined effects.

It also highlights “regrettable substitution”, in which a concerning chemical is replaced by a structurally similar substance that has not been adequately tested.

As the number of chemicals identified as EDCs continues to increase, there is also increasing concern about the number of “known unknowns”, the report warns. These are chemicals that are included on publicly available registries that have not been evaluated for endocrine-disrupting properties or have been poorly evaluated.

“There is also increasing concern over the number of ‘unknown unknowns’, that is, chemicals that have been kept confidential, with the consequence that the scientific community has not had the opportunity to evaluate them for their mode of action or assess exposure in human or animal populations.”

The cost of inaction Global health-related costs associated with EDC exposure are estimated to exceed $1.1 trillion (about R19 trillion) annually, although the report says this will probably underestimate the true burden.

Environmental costs include damage to food production, declining pollinator populations, compromised water quality and reduced flood protection. Wider costs associated with biodiversity loss and ecosystem instability are harder to quantify.

Although regulatory frameworks and voluntary initiatives have expanded since 2012, Unep and WHO say governance remains fragmented, with inconsistent approaches between countries and gaps in protection.

The report calls for better monitoring, stronger chemical testing, protection of vulnerable populations and coordinated regulation that addresses the products and sectors driving exposure, rather than relying solely on assessing individual chemicals.

It argues that sufficient evidence exists to act, particularly to protect people during pregnancy, infancy and childhood. Reducing exposure at source, phasing out harmful chemicals and moving towards safer alternatives should not wait for every scientific uncertainty to be resolved.