“People tend to think of national parks as places where nature is protected from human interference,” said lead researcher Dr Bernard Coetzee of UP’s Department of Zoology and Entomology.

“But light does not recognise park boundaries. Our findings show that even when we protect the land, we may still be changing the environment that animals experience at night.”

Covering about 19 200km², the Kruger National Park is larger than 44 countries. Less than 0.1% of its area has direct artificial lighting, making it an important location to investigate how light pollution travels beyond its source.

Working with researchers from the University of Exeter and South African National Parks (SANParks), the UP team analysed 55 images of the night sky captured across the park during fieldwork in winter and summer in 2016 and 2017.

Using specialised cameras capable of measuring faint light across the entire sky, they found evidence of artificial skyglow in 48 of the 55 images, or 87%.

The light pollution was most noticeable along the horizon rather than directly overhead, particularly near the park’s western and southern boundaries. Only 7% of images showed evidence of light pollution directly overhead.

This is significant because conventional measurements, including satellite observations and ground-based readings taken only directly overhead, can underestimate the extent of skyglow.

The researchers say that measuring the entire sky provides a more complete picture of how artificial light is penetrating protected landscapes.

Although the park’s interior generally remained darker, skyglow could be detected almost 50km inside its boundaries.

The images were taken nearly a decade ago, but Coetzee believes the problem has since worsened as human settlements around the park have expanded.

“I can almost certainly say that given the expansion of human population densities in the area, the skyglow would have increased. There’s no doubt about it.”

He said large parts of the western and southern Kruger were experiencing relatively high levels of skyglow, sometimes comparable to the illumination provided by moonlight.

“Simply put, skyglow is a horizontal phenomenon,” he said. “Often it’s where we see cities from the horizon and so the light is much stronger to where the cities are, on the horizon.”

For many animals, darkness is as important as daylight. Natural cycles of light and dark regulate feeding, reproduction, movement and interactions between predators and prey.

Although the biological effects of artificial light at night are increasingly documented, much less is known about the effects of skyglow specifically.

“Most people study point source impacts of artificial light. Skyglow is the new sort of threat on the horizon for biodiversity, but very few people study it and very few people do so in the African context,” Coetzee said. “We highlight in the manuscript what some of those issues might be but it really is still an early field of research.”

Skyglow can reach illumination levels of 0.2 to 0.5 lux, compared with about 0.05 to 0.1 lux provided by a full moon, according to the study. Artificial light scattered through the atmosphere can therefore make the night environment brighter than a full moon and, unlike moonlight, can persist throughout the night.

Even relatively low levels of artificial light can alter interactions between species and affect how ecosystems function.