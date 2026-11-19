A fence can keep out many of the threats facing a protected area. But it cannot keep out light. As towns and settlements around the Kruger National Park grow, their artificial glow is creeping into the reserve, eroding the natural darkness on which wildlife depends.
New research led by the University of Pretoria (UP) has found evidence of light pollution in 87% of night-sky images captured across the park, raising concerns about its potential effects on wildlife, from insects to lions and rhinos.
The study, published in Biological Conservation, reveals that even vast protected areas are not necessarily shielded from the effects of human development beyond their borders.
Artificial light at night is usually associated with visible sources such as streetlights, security lights, buildings and illuminated roads. But there is another, less obvious form of light pollution: skyglow.
Skyglow is the brightening of the night sky when artificial light from human settlements and infrastructure is scattered through the atmosphere.
It occurs when light shines upwards from buildings and streetlights, or reflects off the ground and other surfaces, before being scattered by particles and gases in the atmosphere. The result is a faint but widespread artificial glow that can travel considerable distances.
“People tend to think of national parks as places where nature is protected from human interference,” said lead researcher Dr Bernard Coetzee of UP’s Department of Zoology and Entomology.
“But light does not recognise park boundaries. Our findings show that even when we protect the land, we may still be changing the environment that animals experience at night.”
Covering about 19 200km², the Kruger National Park is larger than 44 countries. Less than 0.1% of its area has direct artificial lighting, making it an important location to investigate how light pollution travels beyond its source.
Working with researchers from the University of Exeter and South African National Parks (SANParks), the UP team analysed 55 images of the night sky captured across the park during fieldwork in winter and summer in 2016 and 2017.
Using specialised cameras capable of measuring faint light across the entire sky, they found evidence of artificial skyglow in 48 of the 55 images, or 87%.
The light pollution was most noticeable along the horizon rather than directly overhead, particularly near the park’s western and southern boundaries. Only 7% of images showed evidence of light pollution directly overhead.
This is significant because conventional measurements, including satellite observations and ground-based readings taken only directly overhead, can underestimate the extent of skyglow.
The researchers say that measuring the entire sky provides a more complete picture of how artificial light is penetrating protected landscapes.
Although the park’s interior generally remained darker, skyglow could be detected almost 50km inside its boundaries.
The images were taken nearly a decade ago, but Coetzee believes the problem has since worsened as human settlements around the park have expanded.
“I can almost certainly say that given the expansion of human population densities in the area, the skyglow would have increased. There’s no doubt about it.”
He said large parts of the western and southern Kruger were experiencing relatively high levels of skyglow, sometimes comparable to the illumination provided by moonlight.
“Simply put, skyglow is a horizontal phenomenon,” he said. “Often it’s where we see cities from the horizon and so the light is much stronger to where the cities are, on the horizon.”
For many animals, darkness is as important as daylight. Natural cycles of light and dark regulate feeding, reproduction, movement and interactions between predators and prey.
Although the biological effects of artificial light at night are increasingly documented, much less is known about the effects of skyglow specifically.
“Most people study point source impacts of artificial light. Skyglow is the new sort of threat on the horizon for biodiversity, but very few people study it and very few people do so in the African context,” Coetzee said. “We highlight in the manuscript what some of those issues might be but it really is still an early field of research.”
Skyglow can reach illumination levels of 0.2 to 0.5 lux, compared with about 0.05 to 0.1 lux provided by a full moon, according to the study. Artificial light scattered through the atmosphere can therefore make the night environment brighter than a full moon and, unlike moonlight, can persist throughout the night.
Even relatively low levels of artificial light can alter interactions between species and affect how ecosystems function.
The researchers suggest that skyglow could also affect the behaviour of some of Kruger’s iconic predators, particularly in the south of the park, where light pollution was more pronounced.
Lions, which hunt mainly at night, show increased predatory activity around the full moon. The researchers say the brighter night skies created by skyglow could potentially extend or increase hunting activity among prides in the southern parts of the park.
African wild dogs also use Kruger’s tarred road network at night to travel on hunting forays, particularly on moonlit nights. Whether skyglow changes their activity levels remains to be tested.
The researchers caution that hunting behaviour is shaped by many factors, including prey availability, habitat and social dynamics. They also say more research is needed into whether prey animals can detect predators more easily under brighter night skies.
The findings may also have implications for anti-poaching operations, particularly for white rhinos, which are heavily targeted by poachers. Previous research has found that rhino poaching incidents are influenced by moon phase, with poachers tending to favour brighter nights that help them see and navigate.
The researchers suggest that skyglow along parts of Kruger's south-western boundary could create similar, persistently illuminated conditions. Light from towns and other settlements outside the park may also provide navigation points for people entering and leaving the reserve.
Coetzee said the implications for poaching were not merely theoretical. He had experienced how the lights of settlements could help people navigate the park at night.
“This is a very realistic concern,” he said. “I have done so myself, if you’re on foot there at night, you can navigate both because you can see and you can navigate to the outside borders of the park because you can move.”
The researchers caution that their study measured light pollution, not its direct effects on wildlife in the Kruger. Whether skyglow is changing the behaviour of predators remains an important question for future research.
As much of the artificial light affecting Kruger originates outside the reserve, addressing the problem will require cooperation between conservation authorities, surrounding communities, planners and policymakers.
“Protecting nature means protecting the conditions that allow it to thrive, including the natural darkness of the night,” Coetzee said. “We need to think more carefully about how development and artificial lighting outside protected areas affect what happens inside them.”
He said much of the light affecting Kruger comes from household lighting, advertising boards, factories and urban centres.
Reducing skyglow did not necessarily mean switching off all artificial lighting, but using it more carefully. People could use lights only when needed, direct them downwards rather than allowing them to shine into the sky and choose softer, lower-intensity lighting that was appropriate for the task, he said.