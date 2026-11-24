A sophisticated wildlife trafficking network with links to southern Africa moved tonnes of rhino horn, pangolin scales, elephant ivory and lion and tiger bone products from Africa to Asia, operating across multiple countries and absorbing substantial losses when shipments were seized.

A new report by the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC), Disruption and Disarray II: Case study of a major wildlife trafficking network, details how two investigations — one targeting rhino horn traffickers in southern Africa and the other pangolin scale and ivory traffickers in West Africa — converged in 2021, ultimately leading to the arrest and conviction of four senior members of the network.

The group’s principal, two lieutenants and a senior broker were arrested in two countries in 2022. All four had been prosecuted, convicted and sentenced by 2024. Law enforcement agencies in at least four countries played a role in disrupting the network.

That all four were successfully prosecuted for wildlife crimes in a precedent-setting case demonstrates the “power of intelligence-led investigations and crossborder law enforcement cooperation”, the WJC said.

Between 2018 and 2022, the trafficking network invested at least $1.26 million in wildlife products harvested from more than 40 rhinos, up to 77 000 pangolins, more than 160 elephants and 120 lions.

Their potential value in Asian wholesale markets was about $8.7 million. The estimates draw on known and suspected seizures, shipments believed to have reached Asia undetected and information from the network’s business records and communications. The commission notes that the figures are conservative.

The four known seizures linked to the network involved 13.3 tonnes of pangolin scales, 4.6kg of pangolin claws, 1.6 tonnes of elephant ivory, nearly 56kg of rhino horn and 340kg of lion bones. The WJC estimates that the consignments represented up to 72 000 pangolins, more than 160 elephants, 13 rhinos and 38 lions.

Intelligence also identified two additional suspected seizures involving nearly 54kg of rhino horn and 600kg of lion bones. These are not included in the confirmed seizure totals.

The investigation began with separate operations into rhino horn trafficking in southern Africa and pangolin scales and ivory in West Africa. They were linked when investigators analysed a major seizure of pangolin scales and ivory in 2021 and found connections to a network under investigation in southern Africa.

The four known seizures linked to the network involved 13.3 tonnes of pangolin scales, 1.6 tonnes of elephant ivory, nearly 56kg of rhino horn and 340kg of lion bones . The WJC estimates that the consignments represented up to 72 000 pangolins, more than 160 elephants, 13 rhinos and 38 lions.

The network had long-standing relationships with rhino horn suppliers in southern Africa. The WJC suspects it smuggled or attempted to smuggle between 180kg and 430kg of rhino horn from Africa to Asia over the five years.

Suppliers could deliver horns within hours, depending on their location and the network’s shipping requirements. Vehicles fitted with hidden compartments were used to transport the horns overland.

Pangolin scales and ivory were sourced through brokers in West Africa. The network was also involved in the trade in lion and tiger products. The WJC suspects that between 2018 and 2022 it smuggled or attempted to smuggle at least 1.1 tonnes of lion/and or tiger bones and 3kg of tiger bone paste from Africa to Asia.

The report describes a hierarchical organisation, with two principals overseeing the operation, supported by lieutenants who managed procurement, storage and shipping. A wider network of brokers, transporters, money handlers and other associates provided services across the supply chain.

It also documents collaboration between Asian crime bosses, which the WJC describes as the clearest example of this kind of cooperation it has encountered in its investigations. The groups co-invested in shipments, sharing transport costs and limiting their individual losses if consignments were intercepted.

The network used different routes and methods to move products, adapting when law enforcement disrupted its operations. Rhino horn was generally transported by air, while larger consignments of pangolin scales and ivory increasingly moved by sea.

In some cases, six to eight tonnes of illicit products were packed into polypropylene bags and concealed among 18 to 20 tonnes of legitimate cargo in 12m shipping containers.

Seeds and nuts were used to make pangolin scales harder to distinguish during X-ray screening, while ivory was concealed in shipments of timber and timber products.

The network’s ability to withstand seizures was underpinned by substantial financial backing.

The WJC estimates that known and suspected seizures cost it more than $900 000 at African wholesale values. At Asian wholesale values, the potential losses could have reached $6.97 million. Despite these losses, the network continued to purchase products and arrange shipments.

The investigation also exposed the network’s financial arrangements. Payments included cash, bank transfers, third-party accounts and transactions through black-market currency converters.

It was the first time the WJC had confirmed through its investigations that a wildlife trafficking network used cryptocurrency to pay for products and transport costs. The report records 43 cryptocurrency transactions worth more than $200 000 over eight months in 2021.

Analysis of cellphones seized during the arrests provided investigators with years of information about the network’s operations, including its suppliers, associates, business ledgers, payment systems and shipping methods.

The intelligence was shared with law enforcement agencies in countries where criminal activity had taken place, prompting further investigations into other members and associates.

The WJC says the investigation also revealed a missed opportunity to pursue the network’s finances more fully.

Although financial evidence helped support the prosecution of the principal, authorities did not pursue asset seizure or money laundering charges against him. Money laundering charges were brought against the senior broker, significantly increasing his prison sentence.

The network’s collapse coincided with wider changes in the global trafficking of pangolin scales and ivory . Seizures of both products fell sharply in 2020 and have remained comparatively low, according to the report. No significant seizure of African pangolin scales has been reported at an airport anywhere in the world for more than seven years, it says.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic initially disrupted trafficking by restricting travel and closing borders, the WJC points to strengthened, targeted law enforcement in African trafficking hotspots as an important factor in the continued decline.

There are also signs that trafficking might be shifting. Since October 2025, several seizures of suspected Sunda pangolin scales from Indonesia have been reported in Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia. WJC intelligence suggests these incidents indicate crime displacement.

Olivia Swaak-Goldman, the commission’s executive director, said the investigation demonstrated the importance of targeting criminal networks rather than focusing only on individual shipments.