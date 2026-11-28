For nearly two decades, Cathy Greaver has had a bird’s-eye view of the Kruger National Park, flying over its vast landscapes to conduct aerial wildlife surveys and observe the wildlife and ecosystems below.
Greaver, the general manager of SANParks’ savanna and arid research unit within scientific services, has been involved in the surveys since 2008. Now, a new technology is offering a different way of mapping one of the world’s largest protected areas.
“I’ve been really privileged to conduct the aerial surveys in the Kruger National Park since 2008, using the different survey platforms,” she said. “It’s just been so remarkable flying this whole park, having a bird’s-eye view from the north to the south, east to west.”
A groundbreaking drone-based survey using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computer vision is under way in the southern Kruger, with the ambitious aim of creating a detailed digital twin of the landscape, documenting everything from wildlife and trees to water sources and river systems.
One of the advantages of the new approach, Greaver said, was its non-intrusive nature. The drones operated quietly at a safe altitude, allowing animals to behave naturally while they were observed.
“Some of the high-quality imagery, for instance, that we’ve seen already has captured predators lazing in the shade, just lying under a tree. And some were even hunting prey without being disturbed. Even the large herds of buffalo grazing peacefully, they are often unaware of this survey activity actually happening.”
The project, undertaken by South African technology company Veriphy in partnership with South African National Parks (SANParks), forms part of Kruger’s centenary year commemorations. Veriphy specialises in asset verification through computer vision, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and AI.
If successful, the project will become the world’s largest ecological aerial survey of a protected area using UAVs and AI, covering about one million hectares between the Crocodile River in the south and the Olifants River in the north.
The aim is to create a detailed digital record of the southern section of the park, establishing a baseline against which future changes in wildlife populations, habitats and ecological features can be measured.
More than 50 species are expected to be identified and counted using AI models trained to recognise different animals.
The system works in stages. A detector model first identifies potential animals in the images, placing markers around them. A classifier then reviews the images to pick up objects the initial model may have missed, before a third model assigns individual identification numbers and produces a count.
Each identified animal is supported by photographic evidence and a precise GPS location.
Greaver said SANParks had been conducting aerial surveys in Kruger since the early 1960s, adapting its methods and platforms over the years. The latest project was part of its broader effort to improve how it monitored and managed the country’s national parks.
“We are constantly searching for improved methods to conduct the various surveys we do, not only in Kruger but in all of our parks,” she said.
“As SANParks, we want to embrace technology and its advances and we saw this method of using the unmanned aerial vehicles, combined with artificial intelligence, as a great opportunity to enhance the way we have been conducting our aerial surveys.”
Traditional wildlife surveys are generally conducted annually during winter, when vegetation cover is at its lowest, using helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft.
The drone survey began in October, under more challenging conditions, including temperatures exceeding 40°C and strong winds. Nearly 600 000 hectares have been covered through more than 800 individual missions, involving flights of more than 60 000km.
The timing has also offered an unexpected opportunity to document the park’s water resources.
After good rainfall this year, the team has been able to capture water across the landscape, including in areas where it would not ordinarily be visible during the traditional aerial survey period.
“It's an opportune time to document all the water in the landscape because some of the areas in the park still have lots of water, which we usually don’t see during the aerial survey time or even this time of the year,” Greaver pointed out.
The digital twin could eventually help SANParks monitor individual trees, map river systems and improve flood modelling.
Greaver said the imagery would allow researchers to identify and map large trees, including marula trees, and return to the same locations in subsequent years to establish whether they were still standing.
The detailed mapping could also help address gaps in the park's flood modelling. Greaver said SANParks did not have an accurate layer showing the different floodlines across the park.
“Once we have at least the southern portion of the park mapped, we can already potentially improve our floodline prediction a lot better,” she said.
The data can therefore help SANParks understand not only changes in wildlife populations and vegetation, but also how water moves through the landscape and how ecological features change over time.
“Currently, we are digitising the southern part of the Kruger by taking lots of images of the various features in the park, from termite mounds to large trees and obviously the animals.
But the camera is basically capturing everything in sight,” Greaver said.
The imagery will create a baseline that future generations of conservationists can use as technology, modelling and AI improve.
According to SANParks, the scale of the project is unprecedented, with an estimated 50 to 60 million images expected to be generated, capturing every tree, rock, animal and square metre across the survey area. This is anticipated to produce between 160TB and 200TB of data for detailed analysis.
“We’ve got so many ideas,” Greaver said. “This is the first time we’re using this but we plan to use the drone-based survey as one of our monitoring tools which, in combination with various other ground-based monitoring, will enhance how we monitor and effectively make management decisions in the park.”
The technology has previously been used in private game reserves, including Sabi Sands and Timbavati, but never at this scale in Kruger.
SANParks said the technology had significant potential beyond wildlife censuses, including biodiversity monitoring, conservation planning, anti-poaching support, habitat assessment and environmental management.
“I see this as a cost-effective method in terms of what we used before, not only in terms of funding but also it has a much lower carbon emission than two helicopters flying over the park.”
For Kruger’s centenary, the project is intended to leave more than a snapshot of wildlife numbers: a detailed ecological baseline that SANParks can return to and build on for decades to come.
The project was made possible through a partnership with Veriphy, administrative support from Stop Rhino Poaching and funding from Standard Bank.