More than 50 species are expected to be identified and counted using AI models trained to recognise different animals.

The system works in stages. A detector model first identifies potential animals in the images, placing markers around them. A classifier then reviews the images to pick up objects the initial model may have missed, before a third model assigns individual identification numbers and produces a count.

Each identified animal is supported by photographic evidence and a precise GPS location.

Greaver said SANParks had been conducting aerial surveys in Kruger since the early 1960s, adapting its methods and platforms over the years. The latest project was part of its broader effort to improve how it monitored and managed the country’s national parks.

“We are constantly searching for improved methods to conduct the various surveys we do, not only in Kruger but in all of our parks,” she said.

“As SANParks, we want to embrace technology and its advances and we saw this method of using the unmanned aerial vehicles, combined with artificial intelligence, as a great opportunity to enhance the way we have been conducting our aerial surveys.”

Traditional wildlife surveys are generally conducted annually during winter, when vegetation cover is at its lowest, using helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft.

The drone survey began in October, under more challenging conditions, including temperatures exceeding 40°C and strong winds. Nearly 600 000 hectares have been covered through more than 800 individual missions, involving flights of more than 60 000km.

The timing has also offered an unexpected opportunity to document the park’s water resources.

After good rainfall this year, the team has been able to capture water across the landscape, including in areas where it would not ordinarily be visible during the traditional aerial survey period.

“It's an opportune time to document all the water in the landscape because some of the areas in the park still have lots of water, which we usually don’t see during the aerial survey time or even this time of the year,” Greaver pointed out.

The digital twin could eventually help SANParks monitor individual trees, map river systems and improve flood modelling.

Greaver said the imagery would allow researchers to identify and map large trees, including marula trees, and return to the same locations in subsequent years to establish whether they were still standing.

The detailed mapping could also help address gaps in the park's flood modelling. Greaver said SANParks did not have an accurate layer showing the different floodlines across the park.

“Once we have at least the southern portion of the park mapped, we can already potentially improve our floodline prediction a lot better,” she said.

The data can therefore help SANParks understand not only changes in wildlife populations and vegetation, but also how water moves through the landscape and how ecological features change over time.