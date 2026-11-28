The department of water and sanitation opened a second sluice gate at the Vaal Dam on Friday as the dam continues to receive substantial inflows, with communities along the Vaal River warned to exercise extreme caution.

The opening of the second sluice gate followed the opening of the first gate on Thursday to manage rising water levels. The dam was at 113.25% of its supply capacity on Friday morning, with inflows recorded at 652.35m³ a second and water levels at 23.540m.

The department said the additional release was part of its efforts to manage increasing volumes of water entering the dam and to protect its structural integrity.

Both sluice gates will remain open while the department continues monitoring water levels, inflows and hydrological conditions to determine when operational adjustments may be necessary.

The high inflows are largely the result of recent rainfall in the upper Vaal River catchment, which has generated increased runoff into the river system.

The controlled releases are also intended to ensure the safe operation of the broader Integrated Vaal River System, which comprises 14 dams.

In particular, the department needs to keep downstream Bloemhof Dam at or below 90% of its supply capacity while maintenance work is under way on the upstream side of its wall.

“Managing inflows from the Vaal Dam is consequently critical to ensuring that Bloemhof Dam is not overwhelmed and that the ongoing maintenance work can proceed under the required operating conditions,” the department said.

“By releasing water gradually from the Vaal Dam, the department aims to manage the volume and timing of downstream flows, particularly should further rainfall occur in the catchment. This requires careful consideration of current inflows, anticipated runoff, water travel times and the available storage capacity at downstream dams.”

Water released from the Vaal Dam will flow towards the Vaal Barrage and subsequently along the Vaal River towards Bloemhof Dam.

The department warned communities, farmers and other water users along the upper and middle Vaal, including Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Vaalpark and Parys, to anticipate possible changes in river levels.

Residents in low-lying areas and properties close to the river have been urged to remain vigilant, stay away from overflowing rivers and flood-prone areas, and comply with any evacuation or safety instructions issued by authorities.