Opinion / 7 December 2023 Shocks and surprises for Cyril as moonshot lines up its parachute president By Paddy Harper FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Shredded: There may be an electricity shortage but President Cyril Ramaphosa was still shocked. Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Getty ImagesFikile Mbalula and the Luthuli House crew may find themselves working from home in the next elections This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get your free account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? subscription offers Tags: article, Covid-19, Cyril Ramaphosa, Democratic Alliance, Jacob Zuma, moonshot coalition, opinion, Phala Phala, reg-only, United Democratic Front