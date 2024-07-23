Nato’s strategy regarding Ukraine war shakes global stability

Ukrainian soldiers in a rear house in the direction of Pokrovsk, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 20, 2024. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As Nato commemorated its 75th anniversary in Washington, this latest summit unfolded with the same predictable elements: grandiose promises, self-congratulatory forecasts and sanctimonious rhetoric.

Despite palpable increases in European military spending, Nato continues to be dominated by the North American contingent, with the US standing as the lone power capable of confronting nuclear-armed Russia.

The Washington summit was marked by the ongoing push from the Ukraine lobby to integrate Kiev into Nato. This strategy, framed as a defensive manoeuvre, risks entangling Nato members, especially the US, deeper into the Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

The strongest proponents of Ukraine’s membership are often countries like the Baltic states, which, in the event of a full-scale war between Nato and Russia, would probably play a supportive role from the sidelines as the US bears the brunt of potential Russian retaliation.

The Washington meeting exhibited Nato’s post-Cold War struggle to balance its expanding ambitions with the harsh realities of global power dynamics. The alliance’s efforts to justify its relevance amid escalating tensions show a complex geopolitical game, where the stakes are high.

Nato today finds itself deeply entangled in an indirect war in Ukraine, with its operational headquarters stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. What began with modest deliveries of soldiers’ helmets has escalated into a full-scale arms shipment operation.

Kiev now enjoys political cover for striking targets within Russia, a development that has set the stage for further escalation, potentially leading to direct military confrontation and even the deployment of weapons of mass destruction.

At its core, it appears, Nato’s strategy is less about defeating Russia or defending the West, and more about ensuring its own survival. The alliance’s recent summit in Washington underscores this shift, revealing a concerted effort to invent new justifications for its existence.

The so-called “Bridge to Nato” for Ukraine, which has been meticulously crafted over recent months, is an example of this mindset in the alliance. This focus on Ukraine illustrates a broader trend of Nato reasserting its relevance amid shifting global dynamics. As the alliance grapples with its role in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape, it remains committed to sustaining its influence, even as the risks of escalation grow ever clearer.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, Nato seemed to have achieved its mission: defeating Moscow and establishing Western triumph. But the burden of European defence responsibilities never fully shifted from Washington’s shoulders. Despite proposals for Nato to take on new roles, such as combating drug trafficking and promoting educational exchanges, European nations preferred to maintain their dependency on Washington’s defence support.

The transition from Cold War adversaries to uneasy peace took a turn for the worse when US administrations, both under Bill Clinton and George W Bush, perceived Russia as a defeated enemy, demanding Moscow’s acquiescence to Western dictates.

The expectation that Moscow would passively accept its diminished status sparked a shift in Vladimir Putin’s stance. Putin, initially not hostile towards the US, even reached out in solidarity after 9/11 and delivered conciliatory speeches.

But Putin’s perspective shifted as Nato expanded eastward, breaking numerous promises and encroaching closer to Russia’s borders. This gradual, and often perceived as aggressive, eastward movement fuelled Putin’s resentment and hostility, fundamentally altering the dynamics between Russia and the West. The alliance’s role, once clear-cut in a bipolar world, now confronts complex dynamics that threaten international stability and influence global security strategies.

The latest Nato summit showed the same hollow promises we’ve come to expect. The draft communiqué’s declaration that Ukraine’s path to alliance membership is “irreversible” captured headlines, yet it offers no real acceleration of the process. Despite the grand declarations, there’s a glaring absence of action.

The allies could continue to issue press releases affirming Ukraine’s irreversible accession while remaining stagnant in their actual commitments. One plausible reason for this inertia is the growing realisation that Ukraine’s government, despite its geopolitical significance, is mired in corruption.

This troubling detail complicates the integration of Ukraine into Nato, even amid claims of defending Western civilisation. The notion of incorporating a corrupt government into a military alliance raises legitimate concerns about the alliance’s credibility and effectiveness.

As Nato moves forward, its promises must be scrutinised more closely. The focus on Ukraine’s membership, while strategically important, cannot overshadow the practical issues of governance and transparency. Without addressing these, the alliance risks turning its proclamations into mere words, undermining both its credibility and its strategic goals.

The push for Ukraine’s Nato membership raises significant concerns about global security. Integrating Ukraine into the alliance could precipitate a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia, a risk that far outweighs any potential benefits.

Throughout most of America’s history, Ukraine’s governance from Moscow raised no alarms in Washington. Putin has opposed Ukraine joining Nato, fearing it could trigger a conflict with the US through the alliance. His struggles in Ukraine would only worsen if he attempted to extend his control further westward into Europe.

Focusing solely on Ukraine membership would leave Russia vulnerable to prolonged conflict, potentially weakening its stability. The reality is that Russia’s struggle with Ukraine would only intensify if it faced a broader European conflict. Russia’s attempts to conquer Ukraine alone have already proven to be a costly quagmire, and extending this conflict to encompass all of Europe would be disastrous for Moscow.

The West’s actions have dangerously escalated what started as a proxy war, arming Ukrainian forces with lethal weapons against Russia and its allies. These moves have significantly increased the risk of broader, more intense conflict. Nato’s decisions have undoubtedly steepened the slope toward all-out war, disregarding the severe repercussions of such escalation. Nato’s current trajectory not only heightens the risk of a broader war but also jeopardises global stability.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan. He qualified as a physician from Dow Medical University in 1991 and has a master’s degree in international relations from Karachi University.