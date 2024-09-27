Corruption, water scarcity, and outdated farming are undermining food security in Africa

A farmer attends to cocoa beans drying on a rack at a farm in Kwabeng, Ghana. (Paul Ninson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Africa is grappling with a severe food insecurity crisis, with over 282 million people undernourished and more than a billion unable to afford a healthy diet.

Despite its vast agricultural potential, corruption, water scarcity, outdated farming practices, and inadequate infrastructure continue to undermine the continent’s ability to feed its people.

In South Africa, some of the most pressing issues include land reform, which creates ongoing uncertainty about ownership rights and is holding back investment in the agricultural sector.

Poor infrastructure — including inadequate transportation, water and energy supply — is further affecting productivity and market access.

Experts believe as much as 10 million tonnes of food is lost or wasted each year, accounting for about 30-34% of the total food produced annually, due inadequate infrastructure, poor farming practices, lack of knowledge about proper handling techniques, and inefficiencies in the supply chain.

Another massive impact is the lack of access to finance for emerging farmers, which hampers their ability to invest in the much needed resources.

These systemic challenges need urgent addressing by leaders in agriculture who can effect real change. It’s about understanding the barriers, identifying where investment is most needed, and building the infrastructure required to create lasting food security.

In wider Africa, the agricultural landscape is beset by even more pronounced political, infrastructure and financing challenges.

Political instability and conflict compound the crisis, as wars displace farming communities, disrupt agricultural activities, and destroy critical infrastructure.

Peace building efforts must work hand in hand with agricultural investments to restore stability and rebuild farming systems across conflict-affected regions.

Additionally, unclear land ownership and tenure issues prevent smallholder farmers from making long-term investments in sustainable practices. Establishing secure land tenure systems would encourage farmers to adopt modern methods and boost productivity.

Outdated equipment and limited access to modern agricultural technologies also stifle productivity.

African farmers often rely on inefficient tools, restricting their capacity to maximise crop yields. Investing in precision farming techniques and post-harvest storage systems could significantly enhance productivity and reduce food waste.

Moreover, poor infrastructure, such as inadequate roads and lack of cold storage, prevents farmers from efficiently delivering produce to markets, leading to post-harvest losses and higher food prices for consumers.

Corruption remains a significant obstacle, syphoning off resources that could be used to improve food systems and support agricultural projects.

The mismanagement of funds limits farmers’ access to essential inputs and services, directly impacting food production and distribution.

Additionally, water scarcity and unreliable irrigation systems hinder agricultural progress. In many regions, farms are left reliant on inconsistent rainfall, with droughts exacerbating the situation.

Experts emphasise the need for investment in irrigation infrastructure and water conservation technologies to ensure stable food production, particularly in arid areas.

Addressing Africa’s food crisis requires more than just financial investment, although this is a substantial factor.

It demands that investors, policymakers and agricultural stakeholders also tackle systemic issues, like corruption, water scarcity, and sustainable farming practices to transform Africa’s food systems – if we want to stand a chance of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.

Ben Leyka is CEO of the African Agri Council.