African nations must push for homegrown solutions to the continent’s problems

One key takeaway from the African Peace and Security Dialogue, hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation from 4 to 6 October, was the unanimous reaffirmation of African solutions for African problems, also known as the African-centred Solutions for Peace and Security (AfSol) approach.

This philosophy emphasises that solutions to the continent’s issues must not only be African-led, with involvement from African leaders and sectors of African society, but must also be grounded in the cultural, social and political values of the specific communities involved.

The theme of the dialogue, “Towards a peaceful and secure Africa”, set the tone for addressing some of the continent’s most urgent issues, including the rise in conflicts, unconstitutional changes of government, escalating instability in the Horn of Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the emerging threats posed by climate change.

AfSol is not just about leadership but also about financial independence. African solutions must be funded by Africa itself. To truly commit to this vision, African governments and private sectors must devise effective strategies for resource mobilisation and collaborate closely with non-state actors that are dedicated to peace and security.

Another important area of discussion was the need to invest in research that could establish robust early warning systems to identify and address emerging threats to peace and security.

Although this is important, the primary focus for African nations should be to address the underlying causes of instability and insecurity. During one of the panels, a point was raised about the connection between rising youth unemployment, deepening poverty, and inequality, and the increasing appeal of extremist movements.

In societies where these material conditions are not adequately addressed, extremist groups find fertile ground to establish resilient movements. If poverty and inequality continue to persist, these movements will continue to threaten key pillars of democracy and regional stability.

Democracy remains the most desired and important system of governance for giving voice to the marginalised and the poor.

But, for democracy to thrive, it must be supported by strong institutions and systems that ensure its consolidation.

Most importantly, it must respond to the material conditions of the people it serves. If democracy fails to address the pressing needs of the population, such as poverty alleviation, job creation, and social security, it will face existential threats.

Reform in the Sahel

As we have seen in the Sahel region, military coups have been attributed to multiple factors, including the failure of democracy to effectively address foreign influence, worsening economic conditions, and widespread poverty.

It is a stark reminder that democracy cannot survive when confronted with significant internal social threats. Without addressing the socio-economic grievances of the people, no amount of institutional strength will guarantee democracy’s survival.

The situation in the Sahel highlights the urgent need for reform within the African Union. The AU must adopt a more proactive approach to dealing with security threats and unconstitutional changes of government, shifting its focus from reactionary measures to addressing the root causes of instability.

The organisation must not rely solely on established templates or frameworks for conflict resolution but engage in critical reflection to develop innovative, context-specific solutions.

Many of these root causes stem from structural economic inequalities that could be addressed if Africa were to get a few key strategies right in its approach to the global economy and geopolitical landscape.

First, Africa must work towards ensuring the accurate valuation of its mineral resources and exports. The continent is home to a wealth of natural resources, and yet it has not fully benefited from their exploitation because of poor valuation and unequal terms of trade.

Second, Africa must accelerate the process of economic integration, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

African states can foster collective economic strength and build a unified front in global trade negotiations, positioning the continent for a more equitable share of global markets. Such integration is key to ensuring that Africa’s economic policies are aligned with its development goals and that its resources are leveraged for the benefit of its people.

The global climate crisis also poses a significant problem for Africa, but it is one that can be turned into an opportunity.

As the world moves toward sustainable development, with increasing demand for critical minerals used in green technologies, Africa’s vast mineral wealth becomes even more valuable.

The United Nations secretary general’s report on critical minerals highlights Africa’s immense endowment in this regard, and with the right policies, African countries can use this resource wealth to fuel sustainable development.

By adding value to these minerals before exporting them, Africa can generate more revenue to support its institutions, tackle poverty, and address the pressing issues of unemployment and inequality.

For this to happen, African countries must revisit their regional economic communities and blocs to develop new strategies that enhance regional integration.

This will not only improve the continent’s bargaining power on the global stage but also facilitate the implementation of the AfCFTA, ensuring that Africa collectively reaps the benefits of its mineral resources and other exports.

While Africa’s problems are undoubtedly complex and multifaceted, they are not insurmountable. What is needed is a commitment to implementing solutions.

Mpilo Cele is the executive chairperson of the South African Youth Association of Global Affairs.