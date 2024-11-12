AI detectors fail to assess students’ work accurately and fairly

AI identification relies on specific linguistic heuristics, which may lead to the erroneous classification of authentic student work as AI-generated. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in educational settings has generated a complex discussion about academic integrity, fairness and the future of learning as the tools grow more sophisticated and widely available.

The advent of advanced AI detectors, intended to recognise AI-generated content in student submissions, has added a dimension of scrutiny to academic assessment.

Although the detectors strive to maintain standards and deter usage, they frequently fail to provide reliable detection.



AI detectors function by examining elements such as repetitiveness, coherence, syntactic patterns and language irregularities.

Nevertheless, they encounter intrinsic constraints in differentiating between AI and human-produced information.

Large language models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 or Google’s Bard, produce sophisticated writing that closely matches human language and thought patterns.

The distinction between human and machine-written content becomes increasingly hazy as the models advance, frequently making detection methods unreliable.



A notable constraint is in the probabilistic characteristics of the detectors.

AI identification relies on specific linguistic heuristics, which may lead to the erroneous classification of authentic student work as AI-generated, significantly when such work diverges from anticipated patterns.

For example, AI detectors highlight non-native English speakers disproportionately because their writing may have odd terminology or irregular structures that the algorithm interprets as signs of AI participation.

A Stanford University study demonstrated that AI detectors wrongly recognised more than half of non-native English students’ writings as AI-generated, illustrating how these algorithms add bias against specific demographic groups.

These shortcomings highlight the limited capabilities of AI detection algorithms, which frequently lack the contextual awareness required to distinguish true uniqueness from pattern-based text production.



Furthermore, the future of detecting technology is reactive rather than proactive. AI models continually change, adapting to the precise detection systems targeted at recognising them.

This “cat and mouse” dynamic means detection techniques will probably always trail behind, failing to keep up with the more sophisticated ways AI can generate human-like writing.

For example, AI developers can modify their models to generate even more realistic-sounding responses as soon as detectors adjust to a particular generation style or technique, rendering detection efforts nearly immediately useless.



Ethical and practical issues



In addition to technical difficulties, the employment of AI detectors creates ethical issues, mainly with fairness and the repercussions of false positives.

Students who are reported for employing AI-generated content are frequently regarded as having violated academic integrity.

This suspicion produces a guilty-until-proven-innocent scenario, requiring students to face the burden of establishing their originality. In many circumstances, people who have really developed their work face few choices for remedy.

The opaqueness of detection methods exacerbates this issue; students are rarely told why or how their work was highlighted, robbing them of the transparency necessary for equitable treatment.



False positives also have psychological and intellectual implications. Being wrongly accused of academic misconduct can ruin a student’s reputation, hurt their scores and even affect their future possibilities.

Such stakes are particularly strong in competitive fields, where academic success determines career prospects. The dependence on defective detection methods, then, does not only cause isolated instances of unfairness; it routinely puts students in danger, breaking fundamental ethical standards in academic grading.



Another ethical conundrum is brought about by the detector’s bias against particular groups, such as non-native English speakers.

Penalising these students inadvertently strengthens existing disparities since they are unfairly exposed to increased scrutiny. This systemic bias threatens the fundamental goal of higher education, which ideally tries to establish an inclusive environment for all learners.

Academic institutions run the danger of alienating and deterring marginalised groups from fully partaking in educational opportunities if they use AI detectors without taking these biases into account.



The limitations and ethical difficulties of AI detectors show that these technologies cannot effectively handle the complexities of AI’s position in academics.

Detectors may catch clear instances of artificial-generated content, but as AI technology improves, detection accuracy will probably diminish rather than improve.

More significantly, the underlying factors that may influence students’ initial decision to use AI are not addressed by the availability of detection technologies.

For some, AI may act as a tool to overcome linguistic obstacles or enhance their learning processes. For others, it may be a means of handling hefty workloads, especially in demanding academic settings.

Rather than merely penalising students, institutions should investigate why AI use is desirable and how educational structures may adapt to embrace AI in constructive, ethical ways.



The core issue is that AI detection technologies work as a policing mechanism, establishing an antagonistic relationship between students and educational institutions.

Rigidly banning or restricting AI use could backfire at a time when it is becoming more and more integrated into both professional and daily life.

Rather than merely portraying AI as a possible source of wrongdoing, educational institutions should see technology as a chance to teach students how to work and navigate it ethically.



Given these restrictions, institutions should seek alternative strategies that embrace AI’s potential while protecting academic integrity.

Integrating AI tools into academic marking systems is a fascinating concept and could provide universities and colleges with a means to adapt to AI’s influence on education rather than trying to oppose it totally. By establishing a place for AI in assessments, institutions may detect and guide appropriate AI use rather than penalise students indiscriminately.

This strategy might also shift focus from merely recognising AI to educating students on how to use it ethically and successfully.



Here are a few ways universities should manage AI’s involvement in education more constructively.



First, universities should teach safe AI use.

Rather than forbidding AI, institutions might integrate modules on safe AI use in their curriculums. The use of AI tools for research, concept structure and brainstorming would be taught to students, which can be advantageous without going against moral principles.

Such an approach coincides with how professionals use AI in various industries and prepares students for future professions.



Second, AI-aware assessment models should be introduced.

Assignments in various subjects may promote the usage of AI while requiring students to record their procedures. For example, they might provide drafts illustrating how they have modified AI-generated text or added their distinctive analysis.

By fostering abilities such as editing, critical thinking and inventiveness, this method would refocus the attention from catching students using AI to comprehending how they interact with it critically.



Third, portfolio-based or process-oriented assessment should be encouraged.

Instead of evaluating students only on their final work, universities might use a number of drafts, feedback cycles and modifications.

By emphasising the student’s creative process and learning experience, this approach encourages students to show their thinking and makes it more challenging to rely entirely on AI for the project.



Fourth, the re-introduction of oral examinations is critical.

Major assignments might be discussed, or students could take quick oral tests to make sure they understand their work.

Students can use this way to demonstrate how they think, and any work produced by AI must be something they can analyse critically and defend.



Fifth, universities should promote soft skills and critical analysis.

Since AI is strong at creating factual summaries, universities might put assessment weight on abilities that AI currently struggles with, such as creative problem-solving, sophisticated critical analysis and personal reflection.

Because AI finds it more difficult to recreate these elements realistically, students would need to add a more human touch to their answers.



Sixth, institutions should implement transparent AI use policies.

Schools might develop explicit criteria on acceptable and unacceptable uses of AI for assignments, similar to how they address plagiarism.

Having clear policies would guarantee consistency in the evaluation of AI use and aid students in understanding boundaries. Students must know what is authorised to avoid unintended rule-breaking.



Last, institutions should introduce AI feedback systems for learning and not for grading.

Without serving as a grading tool, AI can provide comments on syntax, organisation or preliminary concepts. For example, professors could encourage students to use AI to spot simple errors or refine concepts in early drafts, marketing AI as a learning aid rather than a shortcut for finishing tasks.



Universities may be able to manage the role of AI in education while upholding academic integrity and preparing students for a day when AI is a commonplace tool by putting any or all of these techniques into practice.

This proactive strategy may establish a more honest academic atmosphere and prevent the adversarial climate that detection-only regulations can foster.



Paschal Mmesoma Ukpaka is a postgraduate student at the University of Johannesburg and explores the ethical and philosophical implications of artificial intelligence. He is a research assistant at the UJ Metaverse Research Unit. His project investigates whether large language models can be regarded as authors.