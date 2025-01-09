Premier, traditional leaders must unlock agricultural potential in Eastern Cape

ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane. (Photo by Masi Losi/ The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

I wasn’t planning to write about the Eastern Cape’s agriculture, but the excellent rains in the province prompted me to say something about its potential agricultural fortunes.

Some view the Eastern Cape’s economy through the lens of its vehicle industry, but the province does well in agriculture — in various commodities such as dairy, wool, sheep farming and citrus.

The province is also making encouraging inroads, boosting entrant farmers’ output on wool and, soon, hopefully, in other value chains. The efforts for inclusive growth require a collaborative effort between the government and the private sector.

But the broad issues that need the attention of the leaders of the province involve improvement of land governance, investment in agricultural infrastructures such as silos and roads, revitalising the irrigation infrastructure, addressing the inefficient local government service delivery for agribusinesses in various towns and rising crime, among other serious problems hindering development.

While South Africa’s agriculture has more than doubled in value and volume terms since 1994, the former homelands of the Eastern Cape are neglected. They occupy the periphery of agricultural progress. This reality hits you when you drive from the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal to the northern parts of the former Transkei.

The more established commercial farming parts in some regions of KwaZulu-Natal blossom with green pastures and bountiful crop farming. In contrast, the parts that fell under the homeland system are fallow even though they are sitting on arable land and a potential source of wealth. This dualism can be witnessed across the country and does not bode well for the future of agriculture in South Africa.

The government’s interventions to prioritise agriculture in the past two decades have not led to meaningful improvement of the agricultural economy in the former homelands, more pointedly in the Eastern Cape’s Transkei region.

Whenever I drive from Flagstaff to Lusikisiki and Port Saint Johns, I cannot escape the searing images of neglect of agriculture, which stand in stark contrast to Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s rhetoric, who often trumpets agriculture as the cornerstone of his provincial growth strategy.

The reality tells a different story – that of neglect, lack of serious commitment to rural development and failure to hold those who undermine his strategy to account. The traditional leaders, who wield significant influence in villages, also bear significant responsibility for neglecting agriculture.

The political leadership of the Eastern Cape must realise that the province has great potential in agriculture and agritourism. To unlock this potential, the provincial government and municipalities must do their part in improving roads, access to water and water infrastructure, as well as addressing crime and issues that require the national department of agriculture’s intervention. I have recently discussed what the new leadership in the department must consider in their policies, which would be beneficial to the Eastern Cape.

But, for a more comprehensive discussion, I outlined the critical interventions that could unlock the Eastern Cape’s agricultural possibilities in my latest book, A Country of Two Agricultures.

Wandile Sihlobo is an agricultural economist.