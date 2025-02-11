Despite progress, we still need to break down barriers facing women in science

By empowering more women and girls in STEM, we unlock potential, drive innovation, and build a more sustainable, equitable future for all. (Gallo)

Every year, on 11 February, we observe the International Day of Women and Girls in Science to celebrate the invaluable contributions of women in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). Despite significant strides towards gender equality in science, barriers persist. Women and girls still face systemic challenges that limit their access to STEM education and careers. These include:

Deeply ingrained stereotypes that STEM is a male-dominated field, discouraging young girls from pursuing these subjects;

Unequal access to excellent learning and teaching opportunities, infrastructure such as laboratories where they can have early exposure and training to the basics in the respective fields to give them an advantage;

Limited mentorship and role models, as women remain underrepresented, especially in the African context, in senior STEM related academic and research related leadership echelons;

Workplace inequalities which may include policies, practices and culture that may not take gender differences into account including access to research funding opportunities; and

Cultural and societal expectations, which can make it more challenging for women to balance careers in science with personal/family responsibilities.

Although women make up over 50% of university graduates, they account for less than 30% of the world’s researchers, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). This stark disparity is not just a loss for women; it is a loss for society. Innovation thrives on diversity, and science benefits from the unique perspectives and talents that women and girls bring to the table.

It is imperative that we in South Africa keep on increasing the number of women and girls in STEM as this will go a long way in helping us reduce the high levels of poverty, unemployment and inequality. A deliberate effort to improve learning and teaching infrastructure, quality delivery of education for all and ensuring high-end STEM training for teachers, academics, and those at the core of training the next generation must remain a priority.

The good news is that change is happening. Over the years, we have seen increasing representation of women in STEM, with more female scientists leading groundbreaking research, heading prestigious institutions and inspiring the next generation. Global initiatives, scholarships, mentorship programmes and policy reforms are creating new opportunities for women and girls to thrive in science and technology.

Stellenbosch University recognises the need to drive this change by creating a more inclusive scientific environment through targeted initiatives such as mentorship and networking opportunities for female students and researchers, and STEM outreach programmes for girls, which encourage them to pursue science while they are still at school.

By funding research and supporting women scientists, Stellenbosch University ensures they are equitably represented in research projects and publications. Partnerships with industry and the government help create more career pathways for women in science and technology fields. Through these initiatives, future generations of girls can see themselves as scientists, engineers and innovators.

In October last year, three of the university’s emerging women researchers — Kimberley Coetzer, Dr Lesha Pretorius and Dr Nonsikelelo Hlongwa — were recognised with the prestigious L’Oréal-Unesco For Woman in Science Awards, highlighting their exceptional contribution to scientific research and innovation. They were selected for the 2024 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science South Africa Young Talent programme. This global initiative aims to recognise and support women in scientific research by providing grants and fellowships to young female scientists. In the same year, Professor Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela was awarded the Templeton Prize in recognition of the work she does, which includes mentoring and supervising younger scholars. Many other women at the university are doing excellent work and are featured on the Research for Impact platform.

While universities play a critical role, this is a collective responsibility — one that requires commitment from governments, the private sector and civil society. We must all work together to:

Challenge stereotypes by promoting female role models in STEM fields and ensuring visibility for their achievements;

Strengthen policies by ensuring gender equity in research funding, hiring practices, and career advancement opportunities

Create mentorship and sponsorship opportunities so that more young women can access the support they need to succeed; and

Invest in STEM education for girls and women by funding programmes that encourage and support girls in pursuing scientific studies.

Encouraging greater participation of women and girls in science is not just about fairness; it is about progress. The brightest minds from all backgrounds will be required if we want to solve the grand challenges we face, from climate change to global health crises.

Join us in this mission — because science needs all of us.

Professor Sibusiso Moyo is deputy vice-chancellor for research, innovation and postgraduate studies at Stellenbosch University.