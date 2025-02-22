Malawi electorate’s only option is to recycle a president

President Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP

Malawi’s elections in September are likely to be one of the most consequential in the country’s recent history. President Lazarus Chakwera, who rose to power in 2020 as a symbol of hope after the infamous “Tipex elections” has since become a disappointment to many Malawians. His administration, initially celebrated for its commitment to democracy and reform, is now marred by economic struggles, corruption scandals, and unfulfilled promises.

Adding to the political drama, former president Peter Mutharika, who was ousted in the court-ordered re-run, seeks a comeback. Against this backdrop, the election is more than just a contest for power; it is a test of Malawi’s democracy, the resilience of its institutions and the people’s demand for accountability.

Chakwera’s administration promised to create a thriving economy and tackle youth unemployment, including an ambitious pledge to create one million jobs. It was exactly what a citizenry struggling to find meaningful employment wanted to hear. The international community initially rewarded Chakwera’s efforts to root out systemic and electoral corruption, seeing it as a fresh start for Malawi. But those hopes have since faded.

Instead of creating opportunities at home, the government has resorted to sending Malawian youths to work on farms in Israel under what many see as a cheap labour deal, a move widely criticised and dubbed as human trafficking and slave trade orchestrated by the highest office in the land.

Over the past few years, Chakwera’s government has increasingly followed the same troubling patterns of its predecessor, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Rather than breaking away from past failures, the new administration has delivered the same pattern of bad governance, the blossoming of corruption networks, the use of state resources to protect those accused of corruption, the continuation of nepotism, wasteful expenditure, lack of vision and planning, lack of interest in action, and, more importantly, an increased focus on appearances, false promises and self-promotion. This has left many Malawians feeling betrayed by a government they once believed would bring transformative change.

The Catholic Church, an influential voice in Malawi, has openly called out Chakwera’s government for corruption, looting public funds, failed economic policies and a looming hunger crisis. These accusations come as the country struggles to recover from Cyclone Freddy, during which many Malawians were left without adequate support from the government.

The latest Afrobarometer survey confirms what most Malawians already believe the country is on the wrong track. Seventy-six percent of respondents believe Malawi is heading in the wrong direction, with widespread dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to manage the economy, keep prices stable and create jobs. A snapshot of key economic indicators paints a grim picture: fertilizer prices have risen by 250%, maize prices have increased by 50%, sugar prices are up by 30% and bread prices by 40%. Transportation costs have jumped by 60%, further straining household budgets, while the overall cost of living has surged by 50%.

The country has also struggled with basic services. Malawi faced a severe shortage of passport booklets, forcing the government to suspend the printing of passports. The crisis escalated to the point where all non-essential travel for government officials was banned as part of cost-cutting measures. These incidents further fuelled public frustration and damaged the government’s credibility.

Adding to the pressure is the recent decision by the United States to cut USAid funding, a move that has dealt a severe blow to Malawi’s struggling economy. With foreign aid playing a crucial role in supporting social programmes, the withdrawal of this funding has left the country’s poorest citizens more vulnerable than ever.

The foreign exchange crisis, exacerbated by the devaluation of the kwacha, has made imports more expensive and pushed the country deeper into economic hardship. Meanwhile, the government has struggled to manage a severe fuel crisis, with frequent shortages disrupting daily life and economic activity.

Beyond these problems, Chakwera has earned a reputation as a “traveling president,” frequently going on trips abroad, often accompanied by family members. One of the most embarrassing moments was when he flew to London to attend a virtual conference, a move that became a symbol of poor judgment and wasteful expenditure. With the country facing mounting crises and growing disillusionment, the question now is: will Chakwera be a one-term president?

With elections just months away, public sentiment is clear: Malawians want change. According to Afrobarometer, 43% of citizens would vote for the opposition DPP if elections were held today, compared to 29% for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Notably 84% of Malawians say they will “definitely” vote in the upcoming election, signalling high public engagement and a potential turning point for the country. What is surprising is that Malawians now seem eager to vote back the very same DPP they booted out for its arrogance and nepotistic tendencies.

One wonders why Malawians have an insatiable appetite for recycling bad and poor leadership. Are Malawians prisoners of hope, constantly believing that change is just one election away and in recycling failed leaders? Many had banked on the late vice-president, Saulos Chilima, as their go-to leader for the 2025 elections, despite lingering scepticism because of his failed tenures with both ruling parties. But his death has left a leadership vacuum, forcing many to reconsider the DPP as the only familiar option.

With new candidates like Dalitso Kabambe and Michael Usi failing to inspire widespread confidence, the DPP, despite its past failures, appears to be the only sure thing for voters seeking stability. But, as philosopher Joseph de Maistre once said, “Every nation gets the government it deserves.”

Chakwera’s recent State of the Nation address (Sona) only reinforced public frustration. While some praised its district-focused approach as a demonstration of accountability, many viewed it as a political campaign tool rather than a blueprint for solving Malawi’s urgent problems. The speech lacked concrete solutions to the country’s worsening economic crisis, corruption and the fuel procurement concerns that have plagued his administration. Instead of addressing these pressing issues with urgency, Chakwera appeared more focused on defending his record and discrediting the opposition.

The address failed to offer a clear roadmap for the country’s future, further deepening public disillusionment. In the face of growing hardship, the Sona has left Malawians wondering whether their leader truly understands the gravity of their struggles or is simply positioning himself for re-election.

As Malawians head to the polls, the question is not just whether they will give Chakwera a second chance but whether the country can afford another five years of his leadership. Malawi’s future depends on bold, decisive leadership that can break free from the cycle of dependency, corruption and poor governance.

The next administration must focus on diversifying the economy to reduce reliance on imports and foreign aid, investing in critical sectors particularly agriculture and manufacturing, and tackling corruption head-on to restore public trust in governance.

Tamanda P Liabunya is an African Women Leadership Scholar pursuing an MPA with a specialisation in African politics and conflict resolution.

Nyasha McBride Mpani is the project leader for the Data for Governance Alliance project at the Institute of Justice and Reconciliation based in Cape Town.