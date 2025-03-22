Hunger in a land of plenty: A human rights violation and why South Africa must act now

The question is not whether we can end hunger — it's whether we are willing to act now. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Nine million three hundred and forty thousand, that’s how many South Africans went hungry in 2023. Behind this number are parents going to bed on empty stomachs so their children can eat. It’s children arriving at school too hungry to concentrate, their futures already compromised before they’ve begun. It’s families trapped in impossible choices — pay rent or buy food, keep the lights on or put bread on the table.

According to Stats SA the average South African household spends 40% of their income on food. Yet despite this reality, there is no dedicated social grant support for food, a glaring omission in a country where hunger is rapidly deepening. The face of food insecurity has changed. Once seen as a rural issue, hunger is now deeply entrenched in our cities. In Gauteng, the country’s economic engine, food insecurity germinates in the shadow of prosperity.

In Johannesburg, 24.7% of households are food insecure — that’s about 1.48 million people. In Ekurhuleni, 17.1% of residents face food insecurity, and in Tshwane, the figure is 14.1%. Meanwhile, Johannesburg’s average household food basket cost in February 2025 was R5446,07, that’s R132.85 more than the national average. This is in a country where the median salary was recorded as R5417 in 2022.

Put simply, for many in Gauteng, the cost of survival now exceeds their means.

This crisis is not about food shortages, South Africa produces enough food to feed its population. The problem lies in distribution, affordability, availability and accessibility. And nowhere is this failure clearer than in the staggering amount of food that goes to waste.

Every year, South Africa discards 10 million tonnes of food, that’s enough to feed those nine million hungry people many times over. Perfectly edible food is thrown away not because it’s spoiled, but because our systems prioritise profit over people. This is not just inefficient, it’s immoral.

This Human Rights Day, we must confront this crisis for what it is: a violation of one of the most basic rights enshrined in our Constitution — the right to sufficient food and water. The Constitution is clear: access to food is not a privilege; it is a fundamental human right. Yet for millions of South Africans, this right remains out of reach.

This crisis demands urgent, coordinated intervention. Food insecurity is not just about poverty. It is about systems that fail to deliver food where it is needed most. We know that South Africa produces enough food to feed its population, yet millions go without. This is a failure of distribution, affordability, and policy.

One of the most immediate and effective interventions is to address food waste.

It is imperative that we adopt a new approach. One that treats food waste not as an unfortunate by-product of our food system, but as a crisis that demands legislative solutions. Countries like France and Italy have passed laws requiring supermarkets and food retailers to donate unsold yet still edible food to charities. These measures have dramatically reduced waste while ensuring food reaches those who need it most.

But legislation alone will not end hunger. This goal will be pursued through practical initiatives like expanding urban agriculture, promoting community food gardens, and improving access to affordable fresh produce. We must also strengthen partnerships with organisations already working to feed those in need.

Ending hunger will require more than well-intentioned projects, it demands systemic change. We must redesign our food systems to ensure they are inclusive, accessible, and sustainable.

For too long, hunger has been treated as an unfortunate symptom of poverty — a social issue left to charities and volunteers. This mindset must change. Hunger is a crisis that requires political will and decisive action.

We cannot allow this crisis to continue in a country that produces enough food to feed its people. We cannot accept a reality where parents must choose which child will eat tonight. We cannot stand by while children’s futures are stolen by hunger.

Food is not a luxury. It is not a privilege. It is a human right. One that must be realised for all South Africans.

The question is not whether we can end hunger — it’s whether we are willing to act now.

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa is the Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development