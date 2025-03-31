USAid withdrawal: A blessing in disguise for Africa

USAid has promoted policies that prioritise large-scale agribusiness and monoculture farming, often at the expense of local food sovereignty and traditional farming methods.

The recent withdrawal of USAid from several African nations has sparked concerns about economic instability, disrupted development programmes and weakened institutional support. But beneath the surface of these issues lies an opportunity: the chance for Africa to take charge of its development trajectory, free from external dictates and dependencies.

This moment is a turning point that could usher in a new era of self-reliance, innovation, regional cooperation and economic sovereignty.

In the immediate term, the absence of USAid funding presents undeniable difficulties. Many social programmes, including health initiatives, education support and agricultural projects, have relied on foreign aid for sustainability.

Without external funding, some of these initiatives may face reductions or even collapse, affecting vulnerable populations. Governments, civil society organisations and businesses accustomed to donor-driven financing models may struggle to adjust.

But history has shown that true independence often requires sacrifices. Short-term pain is an inevitable part of breaking free from the cycle of reliance on foreign aid.

When institutions and economies lean heavily on external support, they become susceptible to abrupt shifts in donor priorities, geopolitical interests and conditions that do not always align with local realities.

For decades, foreign aid has come with strings attached. Whether explicitly or implicitly, donor funding has often influenced domestic policies, governance structures and even political stability. USAid has helped advance US geopolitical interests rather than fostering genuine African development.

One example is the role of foreign aid in shaping African agricultural policies. USAid has promoted policies that prioritise large-scale agribusiness and monoculture farming, often at the expense of local food sovereignty and traditional farming methods.

This has resulted in African farmers becoming reliant on imported seeds, fertilizers and industrial-scale farming techniques that primarily benefit Western agribusiness corporations rather than African food security. The withdrawal of USAid offers an opportunity for nations to refocus on indigenous agricultural practices and self-sustaining food production systems.

Similarly, foreign aid has been leveraged to push privatisation and deregulation policies under the guise of economic liberalisation. In several African countries, USAid-backed programmes have facilitated the privatisation of essential services such as water and healthcare, making them less accessible to citizens while increasing corporate control.

With USAid’s exit, African governments now face a defining moment. Will they seek alternative donors and perpetuate dependency, or will they harness this challenge to build robust, independent systems? The answer lies in how they choose to respond.

Governments must take proactive measures to fill the gaps left by foreign aid. Strengthening domestic revenue is a critical first step.

This means enhancing tax collection mechanisms — where taxes work for the people, reducing illicit financial flows and promoting local investment to provide alternative sources of funding for development projects. Africa loses billions annually through tax evasion and illicit financial flows — resources that could be redirected towards sustainable development.

Investing in local industries is another key step. African nations can prioritise homegrown solutions, supporting local entrepreneurs, small-scale farmers and manufacturers to drive economic growth. Industrialisation driven by domestic production rather than foreign dependency ensures economic resilience and job creation.

The creation of high-value additional industries where our resources are refined on the continent and not exported to the Global North for refinement and then sold back to the continent at a higher cost.

Regional cooperation must also be strengthened. By deepening intra-African trade and investment through mechanisms such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), nations can reduce dependence on external actors and strengthen regional resilience. A truly integrated African economy could generate sustainable growth without reliance on Western donors.

Encouraging public-private partnerships that are African-led and designed to serve local populations, rather than multinational interests, is also essential. Governments can create enabling environments for local businesses that prioritise national development rather than serving as conduits for foreign capital exploitation.

This should not be seen as a replacement for the essential role that the public sector needs to play because the private sector’s aim is profit, making services limited to those who can afford. This model should be used to advance local private sector businesses to advance local industry development, job creation and economic growth.

Throughout history, nations that have achieved economic and political independence have done so by embracing challenges rather than seeking external lifelines. The USAid withdrawal, while disruptive, is an opportunity to build sustainable African-driven development models. This will not be easy, but the long-term rewards outweigh the short-term discomforts.

This moment aligns with a broader shift taking place on the continent. Leaders such as Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré have championed narratives of self-determination and sovereignty, arguing that Africa’s over-reliance on external actors has hindered progress.

The question now is whether African governments will seize this opportunity. Will they allow themselves to be weakened by foreign aid withdrawal, or will they rise to the occasion and forge a path toward true sovereignty? The answer will shape the continent’s future for generations to come.

Karabo Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Power Shift Africa.