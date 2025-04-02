Postgraduates’ needs are not recognised and addressed

Postgraduates, the future researchers, leaders and innovators, face an uphill battle for funding and support. Graphic: John McCann/M&G

Postgraduate students in South Africa face a myriad problems that often go unnoticed and unaddressed, from funding shortages and academic pressures to inadequate support systems.

While undergraduate students enjoy substantial representation and advocacy through student representative councils (SRCs), postgraduates are left to fend for themselves. The SRC primarily focuses on issues affecting undergraduates, leaving postgraduate concerns sidelined. This lack of representation exacerbates the difficulties postgraduate students face.

One of the most pressing problems for postgraduates is the lack of funding opportunities. The National Research Foundation (NRF), once considered the backbone of postgraduate funding, now funds only a fraction of eligible applicants. This leaves thousands of students unable to pursue their studies because of financial constraints.

Many young people continue with postgraduate education not out of choice but necessity; with limited job opportunities available, furthering their studies becomes a desperate attempt to improve their prospects. Many would opt out of postgraduate studies if given the chance for stable employment and financial independence.

Adding to these financial woes is the issue of registration fees. Universities require postgraduates to pay substantial upfront fees to register, which many cannot afford. Worse still, if a student has previously signed an Acknowledgement of Debt for unpaid fees, they are now required to settle part of that debt before being allowed to register for the new academic year.

This policy disproportionately affects unemployed students who cannot pay off these debts. For many postgraduates from disadvantaged backgrounds — where education is seen as a beacon of hope, and no one in their homes has ever graduated — these financial barriers extinguish that hope entirely.

Accommodation is another significant problem for postgraduates from rural or low income areas. Many find themselves squatting with several others in overcrowded rooms near campus because they cannot afford proper housing. For some, even basic meals are uncertain. How can a student focus on academic success when they don’t know where their next meal will come from or whether they’ll have a safe place to sleep? Education becomes less about empowerment and more about survival under these conditions.

The withholding of qualification certificates by universities because of unpaid fees further compounds these students’ problems. Institutions argue that this policy ensures debts are repaid, but it creates a vicious cycle for graduates. Without their certificates, many cannot apply for jobs that could help them earn the income needed to settle their debts. Employers typically require qualification certificates — not just transcripts — as proof of academic achievement. Universities must reconsider this approach and release certificates upon graduation while pursuing debt repayment through other means. This would enable graduates to seek employment and break free from the cycle of poverty.

Another overlooked issue is the insistence by some universities on face-to-face lectures for postgraduate programmes such as honours and advanced diplomas. This approach unnecessarily strains students who often have other responsibilities or live far from campus.

Institutions such as Walter Sisulu University and the University of South Africa have embraced online learning for these students, allowing them to study from the comfort of their homes while managing their personal lives. This model is particularly beneficial for students who might otherwise be forced to squat with multiple others on campus, struggling to afford basic necessities. Universities that still prioritise in-person lectures should consider adopting this flexible approach to alleviate postgraduates’ financial and logistical burdens.

The problems postgraduates face extend beyond funding and logistical issues. Many students struggle with research components because of insufficient guidance from supervisors, who are themselves overwhelmed or busy building their academic lives. This leads to delays in completion and high dropout rates, further clogging the postgraduate pipeline.

Universities must invest in improving supervisory capacity and providing targeted support services for postgraduates. Collaborative supervision models and workshops on research methodology could go a long way in addressing these issues.

Universities need to rethink their postgraduate education approach to address these issues comprehensively. They must prioritise flexible learning options like online programmes, increase funding opportunities through partnerships with private organisations and ensure that SRCs advocate for postgraduate concerns as vigorously as they do for undergraduates.

Postgraduate students are not just an extension of undergraduate education but a vital part of South Africa’s knowledge economy. Ignoring their needs undermines their potential contributions to society and stifles innovation at a time when it is most needed. South Africa’s higher education system must recognise that postgraduates are future researchers, leaders and innovators. Universities can unlock their potential and ensure they thrive academically and personally by addressing their concerns with urgency and empathy.

In addition to these problems, postgraduates often face isolation and disconnection from the broader university community.This isolation can lead to feelings of loneliness and disengagement. Universities need to create spaces and programmes that foster community among postgraduates, such as dedicated study areas, social events and peer support groups. This would help build a sense of belonging and connection among students who are often overlooked in campus life.

Last, universities must talk to postgraduate students to understand their specific needs and concerns. Regular forums and surveys can help identify areas lacking support and inform policies that better address these gaps. Universities can create a more inclusive and supportive environment that fosters academic excellence and personal fulfilment by listening to the voices of postgraduates and acting on their feedback. This approach will benefit individual students and contribute to a healthier, more vibrant academic ecosystem that benefits society as a whole.

Lindokuhle Tonono is an Honours student at the University of South Africa.