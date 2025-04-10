US protectionist turn: Why Trump’s trade policies will backfire

Much of the US workforce is employed in export-driven industries such as vehicle manufacturing that thrive on open markets.

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping reciprocal tariffs signals a tectonic shift in global trade dynamics. In complete disregard of the interdependence of the modern global economy, his perspective on trade is entrenched in the zero-sum game theory, where one nation’s gain is perceived as another’s loss.

The given rationale behind Trump’s tariff policy is that if a country levies a 10% tariff on American goods, the US should reciprocate. But this approach reflects a fundamental misapprehension of the mechanics of international trade.

American manufacturers are heavily reliant on imported components for assembling final products. By inflating the cost of these inputs through tariffs, the competitiveness of US-made goods in global markets will be significantly undermined.

Moreover, a substantial segment of the American workforce is employed in export-driven industries — ranging from agriculture to vehicle manufacturing — that thrive on open markets.

A retaliatory trade policy would inevitably provoke foreign governments to impose counter-tariffs on American exports, directly jeopardising these industries and their workers.

The global response to this announcement has been overwhelmingly critical. Key US allies, including members of the European Union, have already signalled their intent to retaliate. The EU has hinted at imposing counter-tariffs on iconic American exports such as agricultural products, luxury goods and vehicles. Such measures could cripple industries that are heavily reliant on foreign markets.

Similarly, China, a frequent target of US trade grievances, is preparing its own set of punitive tariffs aimed at critical American sectors such as technology, agriculture and aviation.

Australia has condemned the move, arguing that it undermines the global trading system constructed over decades. Brazil, a major exporter of raw materials, has also warned of destabilising effects on global commodity markets and has indicated its readiness to explore countermeasures.

These reactions suggest that instead of recalibrating the US’s trade relations, the new tariffs could plunge the world into an escalating cycle of trade wars.

For American consumers, the repercussions of these tariffs will be palpable. With the US importing about $3.3 trillion worth of goods annually, the new tariffs will affect nearly every sector.

From electronics and clothing to cars and food products, the increased import costs will inevitably be passed on to consumers. This will result in rising prices across the board, eroding purchasing power and disproportionately affecting lower- and middle-income households. For instance, electronics reliant on Asian components could see sharp price hikes, making everyday items such as smartphones and laptops significantly more expensive.

The ripple effects will extend beyond consumer goods. As manufacturers and retailers grapple with higher input costs, some may be forced to scale back operations or reduce hiring, leading to job losses, particularly in industries dependent on complex global supply chains.

Ironically, the very American workers these tariffs aim to protect may bear the brunt of the fallout.

The agricultural sector is also poised to suffer. Retaliatory tariffs from major importers of US agricultural products, such as soybeans and corn, could devastate farmers already operating on razor-thin profit margins, further exacerbating economic disparities in rural areas.

Historically, protectionist trade policies have often yielded unintended consequences, and this instance is unlikely to be an exception. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, enacted during the Great Depression, triggered a wave of retaliatory tariffs from trading partners, leading to a sharp contraction in global trade and exacerbating the economic crisis.

While the current economic context differs, the risks remain analogous. Trade wars have no winners, and in today’s interconnected global economy, the fallout is rarely confined to the initiating country.

Beyond the economic ramifications, the geopolitical consequences of this policy are equally concerning. At a time when global crises such as climate change, pandemics, and technological disruptions demand collective action, the US’s unilateral approach risks alienating allies and undermining international cooperation. Nations may begin exploring alternative alignments, potentially shifting the global balance of power in ways that could have enduring consequences.

Furthermore, these tariffs erode the rules-based international trading system that has underpinned global economic stability since World War II. By sidelining multilateral negotiations in favour of unilateral action, the US sets a precedent that other nations may emulate, further fracturing the global trading order.

The economic rationale for these tariffs is deeply flawed. Trade imbalances are not solely the result of unfair practices by other nations; they are shaped by a complex interplay of factors, including currency valuations, domestic consumption patterns and comparative advantages. Blanket tariffs fail to address these underlying issues and instead risk creating new problems.

Although certain industries may experience short-term relief, the long-term consequences are likely to outweigh any immediate gains. American exporters facing retaliatory tariffs will struggle to compete in international markets, potentially leading to job losses in export-dependent sectors and offsetting any benefits in protected industries.

The timing of this announcement adds another layer of complexity. With the global economy still reeling from the aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic, including persistent inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions, introducing such a disruptive policy at this juncture risks exacerbating economic instability both domestically and internationally. It is a high-stakes gamble with potentially far-reaching consequences.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan.