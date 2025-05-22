Orania’s segregated success versus the crushing weight of inequality on municipalities

Unlike most municipalities in the country, which are constitutionally mandated to serve every resident in their borders, irrespective of race, culture, or socio-economic status, Orania operates on a different premise: selective admission.

The relentless tide of bad news emanating from South Africa’s municipalities paints a grim portrait of a state struggling at its most fundamental level. Infrastructure crumbles, service delivery collapses and the promise of local governance serving its people withers under the weight of corruption and inefficiency.

In this disheartening context, Orania in the Northern Cape often surfaces as a perplexing counterpoint. This self-proclaimed Afrikaner enclave, founded on principles of cultural and racial exclusivity that fly in the face of South Africa’s hard-won democracy, seemingly exhibits a degree of operational functionality that many municipalities can only dream of.

But any attempt to draw direct parallels or extract straightforward lessons from Orania’s relative success without a critical and nuanced understanding of its inherent nature would be a disservice to the complex realities in South Africa. Unlike most municipalities in the country, which are constitutionally mandated to serve every resident in their borders, irrespective of race, culture, or socio-economic status, Orania operates on a different premise: selective admission.

Prospective residents of Orania must apply to settle there, and while the specific criteria may evolve, the very act of application implies a filtering process. It is not unreasonable to infer that individuals and families grappling with extreme poverty, often the most reliant on comprehensive municipal support, would probably be unable to meet the requirements for residency, particularly the need to purchase land — a significant barrier to entry for those with limited financial resources.

This inherent selectivity creates a socio-economic and cultural homogeneity that artificially simplifies the challenges of governance in ways that are unattainable, and morally undesirable, for South Africa’s diverse and deeply unequal municipalities.

The apparent efficiency of Orania therefore exists within a carefully constructed bubble of relative affluence and shared identity. It is a competence not solely attributable to superior administrative practices, but also to the exclusion of a significant portion of the population — those who place the greatest demands on municipal resources, social welfare systems and basic service provision. Municipalities, in stark contrast, are tasked with the monumental undertaking of serving diverse communities grappling with the pervasive legacies of apartheid, including widespread unemployment, inadequate housing and profound socio-economic disparities.

Consider the sheer scale of the problem. Municipalities are responsible for providing water, sanitation, electricity, waste management and a host of other essential services to populations that often include vast informal settlements with limited infrastructure, high levels of unemployment necessitating social grants and support programs, and a complex tapestry of cultural and linguistic diversity requiring inclusive and equitable governance.

Orania, by its very design, avoids these complexities. Its ability to streamline services and focus resources is undoubtedly enhanced by its capacity to effectively choose its residents, creating a community with a relatively uniform socio-economic profile and a shared cultural background.

While proponents might point to Orania’s apparent fiscal responsibility and community engagement as potential lessons, these aspects are inextricably linked to its exclusionary nature. The ability to generate local revenue and reinvest it effectively is arguably made simpler when the resident base is largely economically active and capable of contributing. Similarly, fostering a strong sense of community participation is easier within a relatively homogenous group with shared values and a vested interest in maintaining their self-created environment. These dynamics are far more intricate and difficult to cultivate in diverse municipalities grappling with historical divisions and stark inequalities.

The lessons to be gleaned from Orania, therefore, must be approached with extreme caution. To simply admire its apparent functionality without acknowledging the ethical and practical implications of its exclusionary policies would be a dangerous oversimplification. The challenge for municipalities is not to emulate a model built on segregation, but to find ways to achieve effective governance within the context of their diverse and often deeply impoverished populations. This requires innovative solutions, transparent financial management, robust anti-corruption measures and genuine community engagement that transcends socio-economic divides.

The mirage of order in Orania, achieved through exclusion, should serve not as a blueprint, but as a stark reminder of the fundamental issues posed by inequality. The pursuit of efficiency cannot come at the cost of social justice and the constitutional imperative to serve all. Instead of seeking inspiration in segregation, municipalities must focus on building capacity, fostering accountability and implementing policies that address the root causes of inequality, ultimately creating a more just and functional society for all its people. The true measure of success for municipalities will not be found in the isolated efficiency of exclusion, but in the inclusive prosperity and well-being of all their residents.

Lindani Zungu is a political science graduate from New York University, who is a Mandela Rhodes Scholar pursuing a master’s in political studies and is the editor-in-chief of the youth-oriented publication (Voices of Mzansi) in South Africa.