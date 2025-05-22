Sustainable homes help build sustainable futures

Green buildings, which have features such as solar power, grey water and rainwater harvesting, are essential to reduce global warming and lower owners’ costs. Photo: Supplied

Across South Africa, a quiet revolution is reshaping the property market. It’s not driven by buzzwords or branding exercises, but by necessity. The way we build, buy and live in our homes is being recalibrated; sustainability is no longer an optional extra.

For years, “green” features in property were seen as add-ons, marketed to high-end buyers or used to tick boxes on glossy brochures. Sustainable living has moved from the fringes to the centre of buyer demand. What was once considered a premium is now a practical baseline.

In our country where power cuts, water shortages and rising utility costs have become part of daily life, a home that can stand resilient is also worth more, both financially and emotionally.

For the next generation of homeowners, particularly in younger, tech-savvy markets, sustainability is not a niche interest. It’s the minimum standard. Buyers now ask up front: iIs it solar-ready? Is there an inverter backup? What’s the water system like?

Sustainability is no longer about greenwashing or ideals. It’s about running costs, stability and long-term value. Energy-efficient homes lower monthly bills, reduce reliance on unstable municipal services and tend to hold their value better in uncertain markets.

Green design isn’t at odds with affordability. Homes that are well-insulated, solar-equipped and water-conscious are becoming the more affordable option over time, despite a slightly higher upfront cost.

The same logic applies to investors and developers. Sustainable homes attract higher-quality tenants, reduce vacancies and are more resilient to future regulation. They represent a smarter risk profile over a 10 to 20-year period.

For developers, the responsibility is twofold. First, to respond to demand with meaningful design, such as solar power, hybrid systems, greywater recycling and thermal insulation. Second, to push for the kind of systemic change that allows sustainable development to flourish at scale.

There are still significant barriers. Regulatory bottlenecks, lack of clarity in municipal processes and a shortfall in green finance offerings hold back progress.

Most homeowners have bought existing properties that need adapting. They can start small. Use solar for exterior lighting. Install LED bulbs. Fit a geyser blanket and a timer. Add a back-up water tank. Upgrade the insulation. These low-cost changes can significantly reduce the environmental footprint and bills.

For those ready to invest more, the next steps are: solar panels and inverters, heat pumps, rainwater harvesting, greywater systems and smart meters. These can be added over time.

But access remains unequal. Incentives and support programmes exist, but they’re too often buried in red tape or poorly publicised. If the government and financial institutions offered clearer, more accessible pathways, such as rebates, tax benefits or low-interest green loans, the adoption curve would steepen dramatically.

The real estate sector has a responsibility to reflect this shift with integrity. That means not just selling homes but advocating for smarter living. It means guiding buyers to see green features not as luxury upgrades, but as future-proofing. And it means urging developers and investors to treat sustainability not as a cost centre, but as a growth strategy.

Developers must build green as standard. Banks must incentivise the right kinds of choices. Municipalities must streamline approvals for sustainable infrastructure. And buyers must be empowered with information to make decisions that serve both their wallets and the planet.

Let’s be clear: the green evolution in property is not about idealism or marketing spin. It’s about meeting real needs with real solutions.

Eva August is the chief executive of Century21 and Frank Haupt is a co-owner of the company.