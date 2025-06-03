Biosecurity is vital for SA’s successful agricultural growth and export strategy

South Africa needs to bolster its biosecurity to control the spread of disease in livestock and poultry.

Animal and plant health is the bedrock of a thriving agricultural industry and its export strategy. The success of South Africa’s agricultural export strategy over the past few decades, which has seen the value of exports grow from $2.4 billion in 2001 to $13.7 billion in 2024, speaks to the strength of the controls implemented over that period. But there are now weaknesses.

In recent years, South Africa has experienced frequent outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease, avian influenza and African swine fever. These suggest two problems: first, the growing weaknesses in the country’s biosecurity controls, and the potential effect of climate change, which can lead to frequent disease outbreaks as a result of extreme events.

These problems are not unique to South Africa. We have seen outbreaks of African swine fever in China’s pork industry, as well as avian influenza in Europe, the US, the UK and South America.

As a country with ambitions to expand exports of red meat and other livestock products, South Africa will need a robust approach to control disease spread and surveillance for potential risks.

South Africa should also continue reviving vaccine production in various entities, such as the Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), which has recently experienced some performance and governance difficulties. This is not new insight; a biosecurity report for 2022 was crafted in response to the spread of animal disease and to strengthen South Africa’s capabilities. The report, which was done in collaboration with the private sector, made various recommendations for the government.

Moreover, the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan also addresses the livestock and poultry industries, as well as the importance of disease control. The task ahead is immense, as the problem persists.

The key is that the sector puts a more focused effort in this area and leverages both academic and private sector capabilities to ensure that South Africa is in a better position regarding animal disease.

Anecdotally, it also appears that the changing climate is leading to more disease outbreaks than in the past, which again calls for South Africa to devote more resources to addressing the problem.

There needs to be sufficient capital for the regulatory bodies monitoring imports, so that swift actions can be taken to minimise risks when some of the trading partners are affected. Indeed, regulators must always make such decisions independently, after carefully assessing the risks.

Moreover, the biosecurity efforts should not be limited to livestock and poultry. While these industries have faced frequent issues, plant health is another area requiring consistent monitoring. There must be continuous surveillance on crops and various fruits.

As with livestock, collaborative efforts with academia and the private sector in these areas must continue. There are already partnerships with scientists from some commodity associations and the government. Such collaborations should be nurtured as they remain central to South Africa’s agricultural success.

Another vital dimension is the agility in registering vaccines, agrochemicals and genetics. The changing environment means that the innovation of scientists and breeders must also be faster. But that will not be the end.

The regulators must still satisfy themselves independently of any agrochemical, vaccine, or genetically improved plant. This process also requires an even greater amount of human capital to handle the anticipated increase in requests and demand in the new environment.

Ultimately, the success of South Africa’s agriculture in delivering a national food-secure country that we enjoy, with nearly a million jobs in farming, and exports of about $13.7 billion, all hinge on biosecurity.

Therefore, this area must continue to be a priority, not only in words but also in efforts. The responsibilities lie with both the private sector and the government.

Wandile Sihlobo is the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.