There is no genocide in South Africa – but there is billionaire disinformation

US President Donald Trump.

What unfolded recently in the Oval Office — a meeting between US President Donald Trump, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Elon Musk, Johann Rupert, and DA leader John Steenhuisen — was a shameful display of misinformation, disinformation, elite self-preservation and racial scapegoating. It was a calculated act of fear-mongering and a spectacle of national chauvinism of the US state.

Trump’s tirade about a genocide against white people, or more specifically white farmers, in South Africa is not only factually wrong, it is morally grotesque. Especially in the context of the real genocide taking place in Gaza and which is being televised live around the world.

According to reports by the Committee to Protect Journalists as of 21 May 2025, at least 180 journalists and media workers were among the more than tens of thousands killed in Gaza by the Israeli Defence Forces.

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX) champions a pan-African agenda. Race is a social construct, not a biological reality; it is shaped by history, politics and culture rather than rooted in genetics. There is only one race and that is the human race. By referring to a section of the population in South Africa who happen to have a white skin as refugees, especially a section of the population who benefited unfairly under the apartheid regime, is disingenuous at best.

One apartheid-era example is job reservation where all white collar work was reserved exclusively for “whites only”. It also makes a mockery of the plight of human beings fleeing war, conflict and persecution based on their political beliefs, sexual orientation and so forth; fleeing for their lives.

Trump’s fear-based rhetoric is echoed by US officials such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who are leveraging disinformation to justify racist immigration policies. It also informs the practice of many European countries and others such as Australia, which are embedded in repressive measures taken against people fleeing countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These can only be seen as racially informed policies to keep refugees out, based on a racist trope of “cultural difference”.

Rupert’s presence in the White House was a masterclass in elite deflection. He spoke about building homes for his grandchildren while ignoring the millions of children growing up in South Africa’s informal settlements, excluded from land and opportunity by the very class Rupert belongs to. Rupert accumulated his wealth through the unfair privilege that he enjoyed simply because of the colour of his skin.

So to talk about transformation and redress is to talk about how apartheid’s systemic construction of inequality remains a reality.

Rupert also referred to undocumented migrants as “aliens” — a term that reeks of apartheid-era violence, recalling the Aliens Control Act, which dehumanised African workers while Rupert’s empire was fattened by the exploitation that was the legal framework of apartheid. Today, that legacy continues.

But words such as equality and science are anathema to Trump.

It is no surprise that Trump uses false and unsubstantiated information, because it is Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon that are vehicles for the spreading of misinformation and toxic hatred. Big Tech firms increasingly operate above the regulatory grasp of governments. And the more toxic and divisive the information that is shared such as the claim of “white genocide in South Africa”, the more profits these companies make.

Those US-based tech corporates own the vast majority of the world’s digital nervous system and they use this to spread misinformation, lies and unsubstantiated statements.

What we saw in the Oval Office was global apartheid in action. The apartheid of the rich and the poor. The apartheid of the excessively rich. This wealth distribution and inequality is informed by an era of the existence of a global empire shaped by multi-tech companies that have a monopoly and domination of global markets and are economic powerhouses. These multi-tech companies are the ones who have coined the phrase “precarious work”, which has impoverished and stripped the dignity of hundreds of millions of workers.

There are serious problems in South Africa, but they are not unique to us. Around the world, and very much including Trump’s US, it is the greed, cowardice, corruption and inhumanity of those who hold political power and who hoard wealth and dodge taxes, that drives systemic poverty, unemployment and crime, not the poor and not migrants.

The Trump-led US state, like most of the states in the Global North, is choosing to ignore the real global crises — climate refugees, displaced people, economic migrants and the genocide in Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians are being killed. Whole neighbourhoods flattened. Hospitals bombed. Journalists assassinated.

You don’t get to preach about justice and peddle lies about “white genocide” when you not only ignore but support actual crimes against humanity.

We call on every worker, activist, migrant, and citizen to reject the myth of the “invading alien” and stand firm against the real threat: a global billionaire elite desperate to protect its position and power at any cost. Stand in solidarity with the struggle for equality and justice in the world.

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia is a coalition of organisations united against xenophobia.