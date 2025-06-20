Advance academic excellence through transformation and internationalisation at SA universities

The brain circulation among academics is an international phenomenon that must be celebrated instead of being despised.

In recent public discourse, questions have been raised about South African universities prioritising hiring foreign academics over local talent. These claims, though understandable in the broader context of our country’s unemployment problem, require deeper interrogation and a nuanced understanding of the higher education landscape, history and its purpose. The little-understood or even misunderstood concept of internationalisation of higher education in South Africa also needs to be clarified.

As context for our higher education system, South Africa is an open economy and an integral part of the global academic community. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, our universities must remain at the cutting-edge of international developments to maintain their relevance in society, and to foster their excellence, globally, and general sustainability.

In today’s knowledge-driven economy, learning is no longer bound by geographical borders. Institutions of higher learning must therefore actively work with global scholarly pursuits to ensure South Africa remains locally relevant while retaining competitiveness in global research, innovation and intellectual contributions.

Data from the Higher Education Management Information System shows that foreign nationals constitute just over 12% of academic staff at South Africa’s 26 public universities, with higher concentrations in science, engineering and health faculties. Data on international mobility of European researchers in higher education in 2019 shows a decrease in the share of internationally mobile researchers from 2012 to 2019. For those mobile for three or more months, the share fell from 31% in 2012 to 27% in 2019. For short-term mobility, the decrease has been more dramatic, from 41% to 32% in the same period.

Excellence in academia transcends national boundaries. Talented people from all backgrounds drive innovative research, scientific progress and interdisciplinary knowledge. This global collaboration is at the heart of what is known as the internationalisation of higher education — an intentional effort to integrate global perspectives into higher education. Such efforts aim to enhance the quality, goals, and delivery of higher education and research. Neglecting this international dimension risks stagnation and missed opportunities for growth. Cross-border partnerships offer access to cutting-edge expertise, diverse viewpoints, and varied learning methods, fostering the cross-pollination of ideas essential for advancing knowledge.

South Africa has long embraced internationalisation as a mechanism to enrich its academic content and environment. Our institutions benefit from global networks that facilitate funding opportunities, research partnerships which seek to advance new knowledge and innovations, and scholarly exchange programmes — all critical components of a thriving higher education ecosystem. These international connections are not a luxury but a necessity in ensuring that South African universities maintain their standing in global competitiveness and intellectual discourse.

The modern academic landscape is shaped by the seamless exchange of ideas, facilitated by technology and international collaborations. No country can develop its knowledge economy in isolation, and South Africa is no exception. Higher education must occur within an environment where leading experts share discoveries and emerging trends without geographical constraints.

Transformation an imperative

Several factors contribute to the current staffing situation within our institutions.

First, under apartheid, the majority of South Africans were systematically excluded from pursuing qualifications and careers in fields such as science, engineering and medicine. The legacy of these discriminatory policies persists today, making it necessary for universities to rely on foreign nationals to fill critical academic roles. As a result, the importation of advanced skills remains an ongoing reality for South African higher education, notwithstanding the need for internationalisation to enhance quality higher education and development of local skills.

Second, academic careers have not always appealed to local professionals, particularly when the private sector offers significantly higher salaries for roles requiring fewer qualifications. Additionally, the widespread use of temporary contracts — accounting for about half of universities’ staff — creates uncertainty that discourages those seeking long-term job security for themselves and their families. These conditions have contributed to the fact that only just over half of academics at South African universities hold PhD qualifications, which is a necessity for development of new knowledge, growth of higher education and also still falling short of the National Development Plan’s goal of 75% by 2030.

The historical exclusion of the majority population led to legislation promoting employment equity and workplace transformation to which our universities remain compliant. While universities strive to attract and retain local academics in pursuit of diversity, equity, and excellence, the scarcity of qualified local candidates often makes international recruitment a necessary strategy.

Benefits of internationalisation

Internationalisation and the development of local academic talent are not opposing goals. Rather, they are mutually reinforcing: each enhances the other’s value and effectiveness. Prioritising opportunities for local scholars should go hand in hand with recognising that their growth is strengthened through international expertise. The presence of foreign academics in our institutions fosters mentorship, collaborative research and skills exchange, ultimately benefiting both local scholars and students. The cross-pollination of ideas and methodologies enriches academic discourse and drives innovation that serves both South Africa and the global community.

Moreover, internationalisation does not equate to sidelining South African academics. On the contrary, many of our brightest minds have flourished through international exposure, and our universities remain committed to nurturing local talent through initiatives such as grants, postdoctoral fellowships, and programmes like the New Generation of Academics Programme, Nurturing Emerging Scholars Programme, and Future Professors Programme. These initiatives specifically support historically under-represented groups. Furthermore, many South African scholars have gone on to contribute meaningfully to global scholarship.

Thus, the current public discourse, which seeks to dismiss the importance of links to international academic risks leading the nation down a harmful path. We cannot forget the damaging effects of apartheid-era academic isolation. As we continue to rebuild from that legacy, we must resist being misled by those who, under the guise of protecting national interests, advocate for a narrow and inward-looking approach.

Our goal should not be exclusion but integration — creating dynamic universities where diverse, talented minds converge to shape a better future.

A collaborative future

Instead of viewing internationalisation as a threat to local employment, we should see it as an opportunity for shared progress. South African universities must continue to cultivate local academic talent while embracing global perspectives that drive innovation, research, and thought leadership. The focus should be on merit, strategic value, and academia’s role in tackling societal challenges.

As South Africa competes in a global knowledge economy, our institutions must stay internationally connected to ensure students and scholars benefit from the best expertise, regardless of national origin. Integrating international knowledge is not a dismissal of local talent but a strategic move to enhance our intellectual capacity.

We must remember that true academic progress does not thrive on exclusion; it flourishes through diversity, shared inquiry and an unwavering commitment to excellence. By welcoming global perspectives while fostering homegrown talent, South African higher education will continue to drive effective solutions, groundbreaking discoveries, and transformative leadership that benefit not only our nation but the world.

The question is not whether we should work internationally; it is how boldly we will position ourselves as a knowledge powerhouse in the years to come, drawing on both local and international talent. South Africa’s universities have a choice: to insulate themselves or to lead. The path forward is clear — leadership through knowledge, collaboration and a global vision.

Dr Phethiwe Matutu is the chief executive of Universities South Africa.