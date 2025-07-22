AI can advance the sustainable development goals – if used ethically

Artificial intelligence used with intention, inclusivity and oversight improve healthcare and education, as well as mitigate the effects of climate change. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy/M&G

As South Africa contends with persistent development issues such as poverty, inequality, healthcare disparities, educational gaps and environmental threats, the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant frontier but an essential catalyst for transformative change.

AI is already being implemented globally to tackle complex development problems. For South Africa, the question is how to integrate it effectively to support sustainable and inclusive growth. If wisely and ethically harnessed, AI could become one of the most powerful instruments in South Africa’s pursuit of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs). It has the potential to accelerate progress, narrow inequality and unlock the latent potential of South African society. But this potential must be cultivated with intention, inclusivity and oversight.

SDG 3: Transforming healthcare and saving lives: South Africa’s healthcare system, although marked by moments of excellence, remains strained by disparities in access, quality and resource allocation. The application of AI in this domain holds promise not just for efficiency but for equity. AI-driven diagnostic tools can rapidly detect diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria and cancer. Algorithms trained on large datasets can identify symptoms from images or scans with an accuracy that rivals, or even exceeds, that of human practitioners.

Moreover, AI can improve disease surveillance by predicting and modeling outbreaks, which is critical in a country still grappling with the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Predictive models based on environmental data, patient mobility and historical records can help public health authorities anticipate and mitigate disease spread before it escalates into full-blown crises.

Treatment personalisation is another frontier. AI systems can optimise treatment plans based on a patient’s genetic profile, lifestyle data and real-time biometrics, thereby enhancing outcomes and reducing adverse effects. This is particularly relevant for chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and HIV/Aids, where continuous monitoring and dynamic response are key. In remote or underserved areas, AI-powered mobile health platforms can bring diagnostic and consultation services to communities long excluded from specialist care.

SDG 4: Education: In the realm of education, AI is poised to democratise access and personalise learning experiences in a manner previously unimaginable. South Africa’s education system, despite significant investment, remains beset by inequality in quality and outcomes, especially in rural and peri-urban areas. AI can bridge these gaps through intelligent tutoring systems that adapt to individual learners’ pace, preferences and proficiency.

For instance, AI-powered platforms can assess where a student is struggling and adjust content delivery to reinforce those areas, offering real-time feedback and customised learning paths. This degree of personalisation can significantly reduce dropout rates and improve performance across diverse learner populations.

Furthermore, AI can support inclusive education by assisting learners with disabilities. Speech-to-text, text-to-speech and natural language processing tools can make content more accessible to blind, deaf or dyslexic students. In multilingual societies like South Africa, AI-driven language translation tools can also ensure that learning materials reach students in their home languages, enhancing comprehension and cultural relevance.

Educators also benefit. AI can automate administrative tasks, provide insights into student performance and suggest interventions, freeing teachers to focus on pedagogy and mentorship. At a systemic level, AI can support policymakers by analysing educational outcomes across regions and demographics, enabling targeted interventions and better allocation of resources.

SDG 13: Climate change: As the climate crisis intensifies, South Africa finds itself on the front line of its economic, social and ecological consequences. Water scarcity, biodiversity loss and extreme weather events pose existential threats to both urban and rural livelihoods. AI offers sophisticated tools for mitigation, adaptation and resilience-building.

Through the processing of vast environmental datasets, AI can produce accurate climate models that forecast the effect of rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns and other ecological disruptions. AI can integrate real-time weather data, satellite imagery and hydrological models to improve drought forecasts.

These models can guide agricultural planning, infrastructure development, and water resource management with unparalleled precision. Farmers can use AI for precision agriculture, monitoring soil health, optimising irrigation and predicting yields.

Energy efficiency is another critical area. AI can optimise the generation, distribution and consumption of energy, reducing carbon footprints while improving access. Smart grids informed by machine learning algorithms can predict demand spikes and reroute electricity to prevent outages.

During disasters such as floods or wildfires, AI-enabled systems can provide early warnings, simulate response strategies and coordinate relief efforts. Satellite data combined with AI analytics can map affected areas in real time, identify vulnerable populations and facilitate targeted humanitarian interventions. These applications are not just technically sophisticated but socially vital.

Integrating ethics and equity into AI development

But the journey to AI-enabled SDGs is not without risks. Issues of data privacy, algorithmic bias, surveillance and digital exclusion must be confronted directly. The use of AI must be guided by principles of transparency, accountability and justice.

Local contexts matter, and solutions must be co-created with communities, grounded in local knowledge and aligned with national development priorities.

Moreover, AI must not deepen inequalities by creating a technological elite. Investments must be made in digital infrastructure, skills development and research capabilities, particularly in historically marginalised areas. If AI is to be a force for good, its benefits must be broadly shared, and its design must reflect the values and diversity of South African society.

To avoid surveillance, bias and misuse of data, the country needs strong ethical guidelines. The Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution has made initial recommendations, but these must be translated into enforceable policies.

The private sector, particularly in fintech, agri-tech, edtech and healthtech, must be encouraged to innovate responsibly. Universities and research institutions should intensify efforts to localise AI knowledge production and ensure that South African problems are being solved by South African minds.

Most importantly, the state must play a catalytic role in ensuring that the regulatory frameworks, data governance standards and public investments align with the broader vision of sustainable development.

The alignment between AI and the SDGs is not coincidental; it is foundational. AI is not just about machines, it is about leveraging intelligence, in all its forms, to solve humanity’s greatest problems.

Let us seize this opportunity not just with code and computation, but with compassion, conscience and collective purpose.

Dinko Herman Boikanyo is an associate professor of business management at the University of Johannesburg. He writes in his personal capacity.