Mzansi Unicorns: Alon Lits: Necessity Drives Innovation – Podcast episode 2

In this episode, we sit down with Alon Lits, founding partner of October Health, a company transforming workplace wellbeing. October Health delivers business-to-business mental wellness solutions designed to boost employee engagement from top-down and bottom-up. Using powerful data insights and analytics, the platform helps organisations build healthier, more scalable, and impactful working environments.

But that’s not all — Alon also takes us back to his early career, sharing the incredible story of becoming the very first Uber employee in Africa (famously known as “the first Uber Black driver in Africa”). His journey blends entrepreneurship, resilience, and the bold moves that shape industries.

🎧 Whether you’re passionate about mental health innovation, curious about tech in Africa, or inspired by the startup grind, this episode delivers powerful insights into building businesses that matter.

