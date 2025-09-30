Festivals: When celebration becomes a catalyst for change

The Luxurious Marble Circus

South Africa’s cultural events scene is known for its energy, creativity and ability to bring people together. The numbers are clear: the cultural and creative industries contributed R161 billion to GDP in 2020, which is just under 3% of national economic output. This sector creates jobs, boosts tourism and shapes identity.

But the rules of the game are changing. Festivals and large-scale events are no longer judged solely by the spectacle they create, but by the legacy they leave behind. Philanthropy and social impact are moving to the main stage.

Audiences worldwide now want more from the brands they connect with: authenticity and responsibility. South Africa is no exception. The question is no longer whether organisers can deliver a spectacular show, it’s whether they can deliver one that matters. Imagine a festival season where waste reduction, community upliftment and youth development are just as important as headline acts. That is the new benchmark.

Corporate sponsorship is at the heart of this shift. Increasingly, forward-thinking brands are moving away from transactional deals built on logos and VIP lounges and towards platforms of purpose.

Take for example the Luxurious Marble Circus, supported by Investec. The event is known for its spectacle and high-end entertainment, but the real story is how it has become a driver for social and environmental change. Through this collaboration, community upliftment and environmental impact have been woven into the DNA of the festival — from supporting feeding schemes and arts education to measurable sustainability gains such as reducing carbon emissions, recycling waste and upcycling materials. This shift has given them a deeper lens through which to view their work, influencing not only what they achieve, but how they collaborate with partners and deliver lasting value for future events too.

The lesson for the broader industry is clear: luxury and purpose can coexist. In fact, when paired together, they amplify one another. A night of world-class entertainment becomes a vehicle for social investment. A temporary festival site serves as a model for sustainable practices. A sponsorship deal ignites collective action and a butterfly effect.

The ripple effect is already visible. Last year, thousands of meals were donated and opportunities were created for young performers, inspiring other sponsors to step in. This is what leadership in the sector looks like: not acting alone but igniting a movement others want to join.

Festivals are uniquely powerful because they are microcosms of society. They bring together culture, commerce,and community in a shared space for a limited time. With the right focus, they can act as examples for sustainability, inclusion and shared prosperity. Picture a South African festival circuit powered by renewable energy, showcasing artisans from underserved communities, and sustained by locally sourced food. These are not distant ideals; they are models already being piloted globally and, in pockets, here at home. The challenge is whether South Africa’s events industry will embrace them at scale.

If it does, the future of our festivals could be profound: every celebration doubling as a force for good, every gathering leaving a measurable legacy of responsibility and every sponsorship proving that culture can drive real-world change. And that’s exactly what South Africa needs.

Maxine Gray, Head of Strategy and Implementation at Investec Wealth & Investment International.