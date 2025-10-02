Mzansi Unicorns: Innocentia Motaum – Your Network is Your Net Worth – Podcast episode 4

Mzansi Unicorns: Innocentia Motau, founder and CEO of Itu Golf wear – Your Network is Your Net Worth | E4

In Episode 4 of Mzansi Unicorns, we meet Itumeleng Motau, trailblazing founder and CEO of Itu Golf Wear and the Itu Foundation. With a wealth of experience and a passion for impact, she serves as South African Ambassador for Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) Africa, empowering women and youth across the continent.

Beyond fashion and philanthropy, Itumeleng holds key leadership roles as Director at MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Managing Partner at Potlako Global Logistics, exemplifying excellence in logistics and freight forwarding. Her leadership extends to entrepreneurship development as President of Young Entrepreneur South Africa (YESA), where she champions youth empowerment in line with the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance.

In this episode, she shares her journey, her bold vision for Itu Golf Wear, and her commitment to growing representation in the golf industry while driving transformation in entrepreneurship and logistics.

