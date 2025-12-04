SA responds to US Secretary of State Rubio

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

In a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola rejected Washington’s criticism of South Africa’s G20 presidency and its decision to exclude Pretoria from G20 meetings. He said the United States was undermining the spirit of multilateralism by treating global governance as a tool for domination rather than cooperation. Lamola reminded Washington that “no single member has a unilateral right to exclude another,” adding that South Africa’s leadership of the G20 was guided by constitutional principles and the moral legacy of its liberation struggle, not by ideology or grievance.

He framed South Africa’s position as one of moral diplomacy, grounded in equality, dialogue, and respect for international law. “Democracy, at its best, must listen as much as it speaks,” he wrote, warning that the world is “growing weary of double standards.” Lamola’s tone was firm yet measured, urging the US to engage as a partner rather than a patron, and reaffirming that South Africa’s foreign policy will continue to prioritise justice, inclusion, and solidarity within the multilateral system.

Read the letter below: