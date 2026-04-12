Homes are being stolen in plain sight

Loophole: Property transactions are vulnerable to scams because they involve large sums of money, multiple parties and documents that rely heavily on manual verification. Photo: Pexels

A tweet is doing the rounds about a woman being evicted from her own home. Not because of a tenant dispute or a missed bond payment. Within hours, the replies flooded in. “Banks and the deeds office are mafias.” “South Africans are under attack.” “Do we still have a country?”

And then, almost on cue, the blame gets put onto foreign nationals, the government and political parties — anyone but the system itself.

The thread of the tweet was extremely insightful.

Buried throughout the panic, I could not believe how many people were having the same experience.

Property fraud like this is a common issue in South Africa.

Homes across the country are being transferred out of the rightful owner’s name and into someone else’s or their company’s name. It is being done through the deeds office and of course, with the help of a transferring attorney.

Imagine thinking you own your property, only to find you don’t. How is that even possible?

Property fraud in South Africa is not new or rare but it is scary how common this has become.

In one widely reported case, a title deed was fraudulently transferred to another person using false documentation. The court had to cancel the registration and restore the property to the rightful owner after finding that the transfer had been tainted by fraud. The court confirmed that even if a property was registered at the Deeds Office, ownership could be reversed if fraud was proved.

The principle, often summarised as “fraud unravels everything”, shows how vulnerable the system can be when false documents and false signatures slip through the process.

“Legally, a fraudulent transfer is not just a mistake; it is void from the start,” explains Cor van Deventer from VDM Attorneys. “The courts can set it aside but that does not mean the process is simple. It often requires urgent legal intervention, high costs and time to correct what should never have happened in the first place.”

What most people do not realise is how many moving parts are involved in a single property transfer. A conveyancer prepares the documents, the bank approves the bond, the Deeds Office registers the transfer, municipal clearance certificates must be issued and IDs must be verified. If any one of those steps is compromised, the entire transaction can be built on a lie.

Property law specialists say common scams include forged IDs, fake title deeds, double sales of the same property and transfers done without the true owner’s knowledge.

In some cases, criminals pose as owners, sell the property and disappear before the fraud is discovered.

Bond originator Hannah van Deventer from Phoenix Bonds, says the public often assumes the bank controls the entire process, when in reality the system is split across multiple institutions.

“People think the bank checks everything but the bank only approves the loan. “The transfer process involves conveyancers, the Deeds Office, municipalities and identity verification. If one link in the chain fails, the whole transaction can still go through on paper,” she told me.

That fragmentation is exactly why these cases create so much panic online. By the time a sheriff arrives at a property, the legal process has moved through several layers of the system. Reversing all this might not be so easy.

Fraud in South Africa is rising across multiple sectors, with studies showing that nearly half of organisations have reported an increase in fraud-related incidents in recent years.

Property transactions are particularly vulnerable because they involve large sums of money, multiple parties and documents that rely heavily on manual verification.

When people hear that someone is being evicted from a house they thought they owned, the reaction is immediately fear, anger and blame.

But the real issue is not foreigners, one political party or one department. It is that our property system depends on processes designed for a slower, less digital world, while criminals continue to adapt much faster than that. Criminals are forever finding new ways to scam the system. Perhaps if we relied on a blockchain to store our title deeds, we could make a dent in this specific problem.

If someone can sell your home without you knowing and the system can enforce that sale before you even realise what has happened, then we need not worry about property fraud existing (because it does), we need to worry about the old-school systems we have in place and why they are so easy to penetrate.