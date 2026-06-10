South Africa’s future lies in unity, not isolation

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sunday address to the nation on measures to address illegal immigration was both necessary and timely. As South Africans, we must support interventions aimed at strengthening border management, enforcing immigration laws and addressing criminality wherever it occurs. Every sovereign nation has a responsibility to regulate migration, protect its borders and ensure that those who live and work within its territory do so in accordance with the law.

Supporting the interventions, however, should never be confused with hostility towards foreign nationals. The enforcement of immigration laws is not xenophobia; it is governance. Equally, opposing xenophobia does not mean turning a blind eye to illegality. South Africa can, and must, do both: uphold human dignity while enforcing the rule of law. The distinction is important because South Africa is not a xenophobic nation.

Like every country, we have experienced isolated incidents of violence and tension linked to migration, unemployment and socio-economic pressures. The incidents are unacceptable and must be condemned. But they do not define the character of our nation. Most South Africans continue to live, work, trade, worship and build communities alongside people from across Africa and beyond.

Our Constitution, one of the most progressive in the world, recognises the inherent dignity of every person. The values that underpin our democracy were forged through solidarity, inclusion and a belief in our shared humanity. The values remain central to who we are as a people.

At the same time, South Africans are correct to expect that immigration laws will be enforced consistently and fairly. Those who violate our laws, whether citizens or foreign nationals, must face the consequences of their actions through lawful processes. Criminality, corruption and illegal economic activities undermine social cohesion and place pressure on public resources. Government has a responsibility to act decisively against such transgressions. The rule of law must therefore prevail, not vigilantism. South Africa is governed by laws and institutions. Those institutions must be allowed to perform their functions without fear or favour.

As deputy minister of water and sanitation, I am reminded daily that South Africa’s future cannot be separated from that of our neighbours. Water teaches us a lesson that is particularly relevant at this moment in our national discourse: cooperation is not a choice but a necessity.

South Africa is a water-scarce country whose long-term water security depends on cooperation with neighbouring states. Some of our most important river systems are shared across national boundaries. The Orange-Senqu River Basin connects South Africa with Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia. The Limpopo River Basin links South Africa with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The Inkomati and Maputo river systems connect South Africa with Eswatini and Mozambique.

Millions of people across Southern Africa depend on the shared water resources for drinking water, agriculture, mining, industry, energy production and economic development. No country can manage the systems effectively in isolation. Our collective future depends on cooperation, information-sharing, joint planning and mutual trust. For this reason, South Africa plays an active role in several regional water governance institutions.

Through the Orange-Senqu River Commission, South Africa works alongside Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia to coordinate the sustainable management and development of the Orange-Senqu River Basin. Through the Limpopo Watercourse Commission, we collaborate with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to strengthen water security and resilience in the Limpopo Basin. Through the Inkomati and Maputo Watercourse Commission, South Africa, Eswatini and Mozambique jointly manage shared water resources and address challenges associated with climate variability, droughts and floods.

The institutions are not just symbolic; they are practical mechanisms through which countries cooperate to prevent disputes, manage scarce resources and secure sustainable development for millions of people.

Perhaps the most visible example of regional cooperation is the Lesotho Highlands Water Project. For decades, the flagship partnership between South Africa and Lesotho has supplied water to the Gauteng region while generating economic opportunities, infrastructure development and employment in Lesotho. It remains one of Africa’s most successful examples of transboundary cooperation and demonstrates what can be achieved when countries work together in pursuit of shared interests.

Whenever I participate in discussions with ministers and officials from neighbouring countries, I am reminded that the challenges we face are often shared. Whether it is drought, floods, climate change or economic development, our solutions are stronger when we work together. This is why I find it difficult to accept narratives that seek to portray South Africa as a country that is hostile to outsiders. The South Africa I know is different.

It is a country whose freedom was made possible through solidarity from across the continent. This should remind us that our story has never been one of isolation but of partnership, cooperation and shared humanity. However, this does not mean we abandon our responsibility to protect our borders or enforce our laws. It means we do so in a manner that reflects our values.

Last week, Minister Pemmy Majodina hosted the inaugural council of ministers meeting of the Inkomati and Maputo Watercourse Commission. Ministers responsible for water affairs from South Africa, Mozambique and Eswatini met to strengthen cooperation and advance the sustainable management of shared water resources. The historic gathering was a profound reminder that our region’s challenges and opportunities transcend national boundaries.

It is against this backdrop that narratives portraying South Africa as inherently xenophobic are deeply troubling. The claims ignore the reality of our daily interactions, our constitutional values and the extensive regional partnerships that underpin our development agenda.

South Africa’s history itself stands as evidence against such narratives. When South Africans fought against apartheid, neighbouring countries opened their borders to exiles, freedom fighters and political activists. Many countries across Africa and the international community mobilised diplomatic and economic pressure against apartheid because they believed in justice, equality and human dignity.

That history imposes an obligation on us today. We must never forget the solidarity we received from our neighbours and the broader international community, nor should we ignore the reality that our prosperity remains closely linked to regional integration, trade, investment and cooperation.

For this reason, I reject xenophobia in all its forms. It is morally wrong, constitutionally indefensible and contrary to our national interests. At the same time, I support lawful measures aimed at addressing illegal immigration, strengthening border management and ensuring compliance with South African laws. A nation that respects human dignity must also respect the rule of law.

South Africa’s future will not be secured through isolation, fear or division. It will be secured through lawful governance, responsible migration management, regional cooperation and a commitment to the constitutional values that define us as a nation.

South Africa will continue to defend its sovereignty through enforcing the rule of law but we will also continue to build partnerships, strengthen regional cooperation and champion the values of human dignity, equality and mutual respect. That is who we are and who we have always been.