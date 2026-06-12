The dangers of comfortable history

Making The Trials of Winnie Mandela has taught me many things but the most important is this: history is not simply important. It is existential. A nation that loses its grip on history loses its grip on itself.

The reaction to the film has been extraordinary and in some quarters revealing. People across the great breadth of South African society and far beyond it have not merely been moved by the documentary. They have been provoked. Some have been triggered. A few have been offended — and for that, I make no apology.

A film about Winnie Mandela that left everyone comfortable would have been a film not worth making.

What at the start was intended to be a single 90-minute film grew, over years, into a seven-part leviathan. It had to. The conventional accounts of Winnie were too thin, too cowardly, too politically convenient — on every side of the argument.

The hagiographers wanted a saint. The prosecutors wanted a monster. Neither was telling the truth and the South African public has been short-changed by both camps for 30 years.

But this is not only Winnie’s story. It is the story of one of the most difficult fights for freedom the world has seen, told through and by the most authoritative grassroots freedom fighters of the modern era.

These are voices that the comfortable version of history has too often muffled — the foot soldiers, the organisers, the women who held the townships together while the world’s cameras pointed elsewhere.

Their testimony is what gives the series its weight. Without them, it would be just another documentary. With them, it is a record.

Lies of omission South Africa is, despite its ancient roots, a young democracy — only 32 years old. So colossal was the achievement of that democracy that the individuals who drove the process, on all sides, have had their nuanced, private, personal contributions flattened into the sound-bite simplicity of “apartheid ended, democracy prevailed”.

The formulation is comforting. It is also a lie of omission. The transition was uglier, more contested, more morally compromised than the official version permits.

Winnie’s life is the clearest window onto that truth.

It was that conviction that drove me in the mid-1990s to launch the African Oral History Archive — to capture, on film, the testimony of key players before nature silenced them forever. Some of what we recorded then will, in time, force a rewriting of the official narrative.

I am at peace with that. History does not belong to the people who win the press conferences. It belongs to whoever has the patience to sit with the witnesses and listen.

The Winnie Mandela I knew was not the woman framed by convention. It took time for trust to build, on both sides, not least because, as a white man, I belonged to the cohort that had historically sat in hostile judgment of her.

The judgement was not only skewed — it was self-serving. It allowed a comfortable white South Africa and a comfortable international audience to project onto Winnie the violence and disorder that were, in fact, the inevitable product of the system she was fighting.