Haiti’s World Cup lesson: Peace begins at home

Haiti has returned to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974, ending a wait of more than five decades. In that long interval, the country has endured political turbulence, natural disasters, economic hardship and, most recently, the violence of armed groups that have made parts of the country inaccessible and curtailed the freedoms of millions. A nation that once made freedom its gift to the modern world now sees too many of its citizens denied the basic liberties for which Haiti has long stood as a global symbol.

Football cannot solve Haiti’s crisis. But it can offer the country something politics has too often failed to provide: a language of unity. Selecting a national team means looking across the Haitian family—at home and abroad, across political divides and beyond the categories that fragment public life—to assemble a side capable of representing the nation.

The test is performance. Even when the search reaches every corner of Haiti and its diaspora, it is not political affiliation, social origin or family name that earns a place in the team; it is the ability to play, listen to the coach, respect the rules and practice the demanding art of being a team player.

That ethic is no less essential to nation-building, peacebuilding and the pursuit of something larger than private ambition. Haiti’s return to the World Cup should therefore be read not only as a sporting achievement but as proof of possibility: the country can assemble a team, rally around a shared purpose and draw on talent from everywhere to confront the task of national reconstruction.

A serious team rises above adversity. Haiti faces political forces that thrive on division, interests that operate from the shadows at home and abroad, and armed groups that have built fiefdoms amid fear and disorder. The national team’s presence on the world stage is a reminder that Haitians can still come together, rise above adversity and build a coalition capable of confronting the challenges at home.

Haiti’s first World Cup appearance, in 1974, remains a lesson in dignity under pressure. Drawn against Italy, Poland and Argentina, Les Grenadiers faced opponents of formidable pedigree. Yet they gave the country an unforgettable moment when Emmanuel Sanon scored against Italy, breaking through one of the world’s most disciplined defenses, and later found the net again against Argentina. Haiti lost all three matches, but defeat did not erase the meaning of the campaign: a national side, built on talent, discipline and shared purpose, showed that even a wounded country could stand before the world with courage and pride.

That memory gives Haiti’s 2026 return its deeper resonance. More than five decades later, Les Grenadiers are again carrying more than footballing ambition; they are carrying the hopes of a people searching for unity in a harsher national moment. In Group C, Haiti has faced Scotland and Brazil and is due to meet Morocco—a group that brings together an European side eager to advance, a five-time world champion and an African team that reached the semi-finals in 2022.

After defeats to Scotland and Brazil, Haiti has become the first team to exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Yet that should not make the campaign a failure. As in 1974, the larger point remains: in the face of adversity, the national team can still unite Haitians at home and abroad, create joy where there has been too much grief, and remind the country that a disciplined side can lead a people toward a purpose greater than the scoreline.

Sport has carried such moral force before. Didier Drogba used a World Cup moment to rally Ivorians around peace and national reconciliation. The national jersey can provide a platform from which to speak to a country’s deepest challenges, especially when that country is passing through profound difficulty. Haiti’s players can therefore be more than representatives on the pitch; they can become a collective voice for peace, stability and renewed confidence at home.

Haiti, the first Black republic and the first nation born of a successful slave revolt, may not go far in this World Cup. But its return to the tournament already carries a powerful message: Haiti can still form a national team, overcome fragmentation and reclaim dignity, hope and a future worthy of its history.

That lesson must now move from the pitch to the republic. Haiti’s political leaders, communities, diaspora, civil society, private sector and international partners should take from Les Grenadiers the discipline to put country above faction, the courage to confront violence and disorder, and the humility to build a common team for peace. The final whistle will come on the field, but Haiti’s more important match remains to be won at home: restoring security, rebuilding trust and giving every Haitian a stake in a nation worthy of its past and capable of a better future.