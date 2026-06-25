SA needs law, order and unity, not violence and hatred

South Africa is facing a very serious situation around immigration and xenophobia. This moment needs calm leadership, not anger, violence or fear.

Many South Africans are angry and worried. They are worried about jobs, crime, public services, illegal immigration and unfair competition in small businesses. These concerns are real and must be listened to.

But anger must not turn into violence. No one has the right to attack foreign nationals, threaten traders, close shops by force or demand papers from people in the street.

Immigration laws must be enforced but only by government officials. Communities must not take the law into their own hands.

National Informal Traders Alliance of South Africa (Nitasa’s) message is simple: enforce the law but do not attack people. South Africa must have law and order but we must also respect human dignity.

If these issues are not handled properly, the whole country will suffer. Communities can become more divided. People may start to fear each other. Violence can spread and innocent people can be hurt.

Small businesses will also suffer. Informal traders, spaza shops and street vendors cannot work properly where there is violence, fear or looting; when businesses are closed or attacked, families lose income.

The government will also lose trust. If people feel that the government is not enforcing the law, some groups may try to enforce the law themselves. That is dangerous.

The real problem is bigger than immigration alone. South Africa has high unemployment, poverty, weak economic growth, poor municipal systems and not enough support for small businesses. These problems must be fixed.

One big myth is that foreign nationals are the cause of all South Africa’s problems. That is not true. South Africa’s problems of unemployment, poverty and weak growth have been here for many years. They cannot all be blamed on foreign nationals.

Another myth is that all foreign nationals are illegal or involved in crime. That is also not true. Many foreign nationals are in South Africa legally. Some run legal businesses, pay rent and contribute to local communities.

Another wrong idea is that ordinary people can enforce immigration laws. They cannot. Only government officials can do that.

But Nitasa also accepts that illegal immigration, unfair competition, corruption and illegal trading are real problems. These problems must be dealt with properly, through the law, not through violence or hatred.

Economic pressure is one of the main reasons for the current tension. Many people come to South Africa because they are looking for safety, work and a better life. South Africa is still seen as a place of opportunity in the region.

But many South Africans are also struggling. There are not enough jobs. Young people are unemployed. Public services are under pressure. Many informal traders are trying to survive with very little support.

When people are struggling, they can start to blame others. Foreign nationals are often blamed for taking jobs, trading space or business opportunities.

But the solution is not to fight each other. The solution is to grow the economy, create jobs, support South African informal traders, enforce the law and make sure all businesses compete fairly.

The government must also fix permit systems, trading spaces and registration processes so that traders can operate legally and fairly.

The government must enforce the law properly and fairly. Immigration laws, labour laws and business laws must be applied by the right officials. The government must also support informal traders and small businesses. This includes better permit systems, proper trading spaces, easier registration, access to funding and real support for township businesses.

Civil society and community leaders must speak clearly against xenophobia. They must help communities talk about their concerns before the situation becomes violent.

The public must also stop spreading rumours and false information on social media. Wrong information can create fear and violence.

Nitasa believes that we must work together. We need lawful enforcement, safer communities, fair competition, jobs and support for small businesses.

South Africa can protect its borders and still respect human dignity. These two things can happen at the same time.

Nitasa believes South Africa must enforce its immigration laws but we must never allow violence or hatred. The law must be enforced by the state, not by mobs.

Our country needs jobs, support for informal traders, fair competition and unity in our communities.