Mandela’s legacy deserves neither blind veneration nor reckless denigration

Every July, millions across the globe honour the life, sacrifices and legacy of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

Few figures in modern history have commanded the moral authority, global respect and enduring admiration Mandela continues to enjoy.

Fewer still have faced persistent efforts at misrepresentation. This article seeks to defend historical truth against the distortions of revisionism and political opportunism.

In recent years, a small chorus of young pseudo-revolutionaries has emerged, portraying Mandela as a traitor and dismissing the 1994 democratic breakthrough as an act of surrender. Not only are the criticisms historically inaccurate but also conceptually and intellectually flawed.

At best, they represent expressions of political adolescence and youthful exuberance, animated by rhetorical bravado yet detached from the harsh realities that shaped the liberation struggle and South Africa’s democratic transition.

They reduce one of the most complex political transitions of the 20th century to simplistic slogans while displaying a profound inability to appreciate the material conditions, strategic constraints and limited options that confronted the liberation movement at the time.

Ironically, many of Mandela's loudest critics are beneficiaries of the very freedom for which he and his generation sacrificed so much. Armed with social media accounts, free data and the luxury of hindsight, our TikTok revolutionaries pass judgment on choices made under conditions they neither experienced nor sought to understand. They speak casually of revolution without having known detention without trial, imprisonment, torture, exile or the profound sacrifices demanded by the struggle against apartheid.

As the saying goes, talk is cheap. History is not made by those who comment comfortably from the sidelines long after the outcome is known. It is made by those who enter the arena when the risks are greatest and the consequences most severe.

Peace-time heroes and Gucci revolutionaries, who know neither the burdens of leadership nor the true costs of struggle, seek to lecture those who carried the burden of liberation about what they should have done. They fail to appreciate that history is not made under ideal conditions. Leaders must navigate real constraints, complex circumstances and genuine dangers.

There is wisdom in the observation that a coward is someone who steps forward after the battles have been fought and won, after the sacrifices have been made and then seeks to lecture those who carried the burden of struggle on what they should have done differently. Such criticism often mistakes hindsight for insight and rhetoric for courage.

By the early 1990s, South Africa stood on the edge of a precipice. The apartheid state remained heavily armed. Political violence was escalating and the possibility of a prolonged civil war was real. The regional and international balance of forces was shifting dramatically. The Soviet Union had collapsed. The leadership of the liberation movement was therefore confronted with a narrow and difficult set of choices. Their responsibility was not to satisfy future pseudo-revolutionaries or social media commentators. Their responsibility was to secure freedom, preserve lives and lay the foundation for a democratic and prosperous future.

The negotiated settlement was a significant victory. It delivered a constitutional democracy, which created space for the reconstruction and development of our nation. Those who dismiss the negotiated transition often fail to answer a simple question: What realistic alternative existed at the time? Would they have preferred a full-scale civil war? History demands serious answers, not slogans.

Defending Mandela's legacy does not require us to construct a myth of infallibility. Mandela himself would have rejected such an exercise. He neither sought nor claimed messianic stature.

Throughout his life, he acknowledged his imperfections. His oft-quoted observation that he was “not a saint, unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying" was not an expression of false modesty. It was a profound statement of political humility. It reflected a leader who recognised that history is shaped not by flawless individuals but by men and women who, despite their imperfections, remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice.

The true measure of Mandela's greatness, therefore, lies not in the fiction of perfection but in his moral courage and unwavering commitment to the liberation struggle. The greatest tribute we can pay to Mandela is not to place him on a pedestal. Like all leaders, he made decisions that future historians will subject to critical scrutiny. But the scrutiny must be grounded in evidence, context and historical understanding, not cheap slogans. Mandela's legacy deserves neither blind veneration nor reckless denigration.

It is easy to be brave on social media but more difficult to be brave on the battlefield. Real struggles are not fought on Facebook, podcasts and comment sections. They are fought in the trenches, underground structures, bushes, on picket lines and in the streets of our cities, townships and villages.

Let us reject historical amnesia and the temptation to tear down those whose sacrifices made our freedom possible. Fortunately, South Africans know the difference between those who fought for freedom and those who merely comment on it.

As Theodore Roosevelt famously observed: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”

Mandela and his generation were in the arena. They carried the torch of freedom through the darkness of oppression and bore responsibilities that their critics have never had to carry. They made decisions under difficult conditions that their critics have never experienced.

Yes, South Africa today is far from perfect. Poverty, unemployment, inequality and corruption remain formidable challenges. None of the challenges, however, should obscure the achievements of our democracy. Millions now enjoy access to housing, basic services, healthcare, education and human rights once denied under apartheid. The gains rest on the foundations laid by Mandela and his generation.

Perhaps the greatest disservice done to Mandela's legacy has not come only from those who label him a “sell-out" but also from those who seek to sanitise him into a harmless global icon.

There is a disturbing tendency in some quarters to celebrate Mandela the reconciler while erasing Mandela the revolutionary.

In their selective retelling, we are permitted to remember the statesman who preached reconciliation, donned the Springbok jersey and championed nation-building but not the Madiba who served as commander-in-chief of uMkhonto we Sizwe, nor the internationalist who counted Fidel Castro and Yasser Arafat as comrades-in-arms in the global struggle against oppression.

In the selective reconstruction of history, Mandela is reduced to a mere symbol of forgiveness, stripped of his revolutionary convictions. Predictably, many companies that will be celebrating Mandela Month this year will once again choose to focus exclusively on the sanitised image. This is a subtle but deliberate attempt to programme the nation into forgetting Mandela the revolutionary.

This is not a new phenomenon. Lenin observed that during the lifetime of great revolutionaries, the ruling classes “hound them with the most savage malice, the most furious hatred and the most unscrupulous campaigns of lies and slander".

Yet after their deaths, he wrote, attempts are made “to convert them into harmless icons … to hallow their names … while robbing the revolutionary theory of its substance, blunting its revolutionary edge and vulgarising it". Lenin's observation remains strikingly relevant, reminding us that societies often commemorate great revolutionaries only after emptying their ideas of their original revolutionary content. Mandela's life resists such simplification.

Mandela’s commitment to peace and reconciliation was never a negation of his revolutionary convictions. The reconciler and the revolutionary were two sides of the same coin. Reconciliation was part of the struggle for a non-racial society. He was a leader who, when history demanded it, displayed both the courage to confront oppression and the wisdom to build peace.

The long walk to freedom did not end in 1994. Let us continue to walk this journey with courage and determination. Let future generations remember us not as people who merely celebrated Mandela's birthday each July but as those who also carried forward his revolutionary ideals.

Let history record that ours was the generation that refused to mistake commemoration for revolutionary commitment.