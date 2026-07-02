Power of partnership in HIV fight

With President Cyril Ramaphosa’s launch of South Africa’s roll-out of lenacapavir, the country has introduced a groundbreaking HIV prevention medicine that many scientists believe could change the course of the epidemic.

Moments like these are rare. They call on us to pause and reflect on where we are and how far we’ve come as a country in our efforts to end one of the world’s most devastating pandemics.

For a generation that lived through the darkest years of the epidemic, this is more than a medical breakthrough. It is a symbol of progress, especially considering that there was a time when an HIV diagnosis was widely regarded as a death sentence.

For many, HIV is not a statistic. It’s personal. Families were torn apart. Communities buried loved ones at an unimaginable rate. Healthcare systems struggled under the weight of an unfolding catastrophe.

Importantly, the epidemic did not affect only health outcomes. The social and economic consequences rippled through generations, affecting productivity, economic growth, household incomes and community stability. All sectors of the economy felt its impact.

South Africa had no choice but to mount a collaborative response that was equal to the scale and urgency of the crisis.

Delivering such a response required strong and unified partnerships that enabled the country to confront one of the most complex challenges of our democratic era.

Private sector initiatives, particularly in the mining sector, made a significant contribution to the roll-out of much-needed antiretroviral treatment at scale, especially at a time when access was limited.

The early intervention helped lay the foundation for what became the largest HIV treatment programme in the world, now offering life-saving treatment to nearly seven million people, which is about 77% of all people living with HIV in the country.

Anglo American was among the companies that stepped forward early, investing in programmes that supported employees, their families and, over time, host communities. The commitment continues today through practical innovations such as smart locker medication-dispensing technology, which has helped nearly 9 000 chronic patients in Limpopo and the Northern Cape access essential medication more conveniently and consistently.

The point is what becomes possible when business aligns its capabilities with national health priorities.

What is clear is that South Africa’s HIV/Aids response has never been solely related to medicine. It has been about preserving human dignity, protecting livelihoods and affirming the value of every life. Above all, it has shown what is

hpossible when a nation chooses partnership and solidarity over fragmented action.

While the progress achieved is commendable, it is also a reminder that more remains to be done. Sustaining and accelerating the progress will require continued investment, innovation and collaboration at domestic and global levels.

The UN Global Fund to fight Aids, TB and malaria remains one of the most important vehicles through which the world is mobilising resources to confront the diseases.

It is encouraging to see the private sector continuing to play an active role. Anglo American has pledged an additional $4.5 million (R74m) to support the Global Fund’s latest replenishment, bringing its total contribution over the years to $23m, to help build stronger systems for health and pandemic preparedness.

This matters because global financing, local coordination and private-sector capability are not separate efforts. Together, they form the partnership architecture required to protect the gains South Africa has made over the past several decades.

South Africa has strengthened its own alignment through the South African National Aids Council (Sanac), which continues to bring together government, civil society, labour and the private sector in a unified national response.

In Sanac, the Private Sector Forum has become an important platform for aligning business leadership with national priorities, ensuring that the private sector is not only a contributor but an active partner in shaping and implementing solutions.

The multisectoral approach has been strengthened by the leadership of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, whose stewardship of Sanac has reinforced the importance of coordination, accountability and sustained political attention in the fight against HIV, TB and STIs.

It is this combination of national coordination, private-sector engagement and global solidarity that creates the conditions for real progress.

Today, South Africa celebrates the arrival of lenacapavir, presenting a real opportunity to accelerate the fight against HIV and move closer to ending new infections.

Its significance lies in expanding the options available to people whose circumstances might make daily medication difficult.

Most importantly, the private sector must remain an active partner in the roll-out through workplace education, investment, logistics support and public awareness initiatives, helping to ensure that no vulnerable community is left behind.

If the past four decades have taught us anything, it is that science, leadership and partnership remain our most powerful weapons in the fight against HIV/Aids.

Lenacapavir is the latest example of what is possible when all three come together. Our task is to ensure that partnership turns that possibility into progress for the people and communities who need it most.