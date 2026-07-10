As the 2026 Fifa World Cup dives into the quarter-final stage, the tournament has delivered drama, upsets, glaring controversies and unforgettable moments. Co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US, the expanded edition has lived up to its billing with high-stakes matches and emerging stars.

Yet, amid the excitement of teams battling for a place in the semi-finals, there is a poignant undercurrent: the absence of two of the greatest talents of their generation, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

For the first time in more than two decades, the global football stage moves forward without the icons deep in the knockout rounds. Portugal and Brazil, their respective nations, exited earlier in the competition than expected. Portugal in the round of 16 and Brazil similarly falling short. This World Cup has brought down the curtain on their Fifa World Cup appearances.

Despite their extraordinary talent, record-breaking performances and unwavering dedication, neither player has lifted the most coveted trophy in football. Their exits mark the end of an era defined by brilliance, heartbreak and an unfulfilled quest for World Cup glory.

The Eternal Goal Scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo's World Cup journey spanned six tournaments—2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026—a record for any player in terms of scoring across each edition.

He made 27 appearances, logging more than 2 150 minutes, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists. He became the first man to score in six World Cups and holds Portugal's all-time record with those 11 goals, surpassing the legendary Eusébio.

His highs include the 2006 Germany World Cup where, as a 21-year-old phenom, he helped Portugal reach the semi-finals, finishing fourth. He scored one goal in six appearances, announcing himself on the biggest stage.

In Russia 2018, Ronaldo's peak World Cup moment came with four goals in four games, including a stunning hat-trick against Spain in the group stage. Portugal reached the round of 16. He scored in every tournament he played, including two goals in 2026, cementing his legacy as a consistent force even at age 41.

Highs don't exist without lows though: early exits in South Africa 2010 (round of 16), Brazil 2014 (group stage) and repeated quarter-final or earlier disappointments. Ronaldo's knockout-stage record was modest, with limited impact in deeper runs despite his club dominance.

In 2026, debates arose over his starting role, with younger talents like Gonçalo Ramos shining in limited minutes, highlighting the challenges of transitioning generations.

Ronaldo's World Cup achievements include becoming Portugal's top scorer in the competition, most appearances for his nation and second all-time in total World Cup games played (behind Argentine maestro Lionel Messi). His leadership helped Portugal to their best modern finishes but the ultimate prize has eluded him. His professionalism and work ethic set standards for aspiring athletes worldwide.

Brazil's Modern Maestro: Neymar Jr Neymar featured in four World Cups—2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026—amassing 15 appearances, 1224 minutes, nine goals and four assists. He scored in every tournament, joining an elite group and trailing legends like Pelé and Ronaldo (the Brazilian) in Brazil's World Cup scoring annals.

His World Cup peaks included Brazil 2014 where in his home nation he exploded with four goals and one assist in five games, earning the Bronze Boot. Brazil reached the semi-finals before a heartbreaking, mortifying 7-1 loss to Germany. This was a heavy blow because it was Brazil's heaviest defeat in Fifa World Cup history.

But such is football. In Russia 2018 he netted two goals and two assists in five appearances as Brazil advanced to the quarter-finals. His memorable moments on the World Cup stage were dazzling dribbles, clinical finishes and a penalty in 2026 against Norway in the round of 16, bringing his tally to nine. He became Brazil's all-time leading international scorer, surpassing Pelé.

The lows also walked beside him. Injuries plagued him, notably missing key games in 2014 and battling fitness issues in later tournaments. Brazil's quarter-final exit in 2018 and earlier-than-expected departures highlighted defensive vulnerabilities. In this 2026 showpiece, a calf injury limited his involvement, with his final international appearance coming in a 2-1 loss to Norway. He announced his retirement from international football afterwards.

Neymar's achievements include multiple Player-of-the-Tournament honours in other competitions (like the 2013 Confederations Cup) and captaining Brazil to Olympic gold in 2016. His flair, vision and joy for the game embodied the Brazilian style, even as critics noted theatrics.

With the pair's departure, commercial ripple effects and lingering questions remain. The early exits of Portugal, Brazil and all three host nations, especially USA, have sent shock waves beyond the pitch. Reports from major outlets, such as Forbes, indicate that secondary market ticket prices for remaining matches have plummeted by as much as 60% in some cases.

High-demand fixtures that once commanded premium prices have seen declines after the elimination of the star-studded teams and the co-hosts, dampening the commercial buzz.

The economic reality raises questions as the tournament progresses into the business end. With Ronaldo and Neymar no longer drawing massive global audiences and filling stadiums, will the remaining superstars and their teams enjoy what is perceived by some observers as protection from referees?

Critics and fans alike wonder whether officiating decisions might subtly favour high-profile contenders or established powerhouses to sustain commercial interest, television ratings and sponsorship value through to the final. Such perceptions underscore the intricate balance between sporting integrity and the tournament's multibillion-dollar ecosystem. As quarter-finals take centre-stage, transparency in refereeing and VAR usage is under scrutiny to maintain the event's credibility.

Over the years and in various stages of their glittering careers, Ronaldo and Neymar exemplified remarkable resilience. Ronaldo, often criticised for his age or style, continued defying expectations into his 40s. Neymar battled recurring injuries and immense pressure as Brazil's standard-bearer, always returning with signature skill and determination. Their careers were marked by club success—Ronaldo with multiple Champions Leagues and Ballon d'Or awards, Neymar lighting up Barcelona and PSG.

However, the World Cup remained the missing piece.

Despite never lifting the trophy, they delivered cherished memories—Neymar's mesmerising footwork and celebrations and Ronaldo's thunderous strikes and leadership. The moments transcended results, inspiring billions. Young players in academies across continents mimic their moves, draw motivation from their comebacks and learn the value of dedication.

Football lovers worldwide owe them gratitude for elevating the sport's athleticism, entertainment and global appeal.

As the 2026 quarter-finals unfold, paving the way to the semi-finals and ultimately to the final and crowning ceremony, the torch passes to a new wave of talents. Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and others carry forward the mantle. Yet, the void left by Ronaldo and Neymar is palpable.

Their stories remind us that greatness isn't solely measured in trophies but in the indelible impact on the game.

In reflecting on their journeys, one can't help but marvel at the parallels: two superstars from different continents, united by unparalleled skill, relentless ambition and the shared pain of World Cup near-misses.

Ronaldo's physical dominance and aerial prowess contrasted Neymar's agility and creativity, yet both pushed boundaries. Portugal's 2006 run and Brazil's 2014 campaign showcased their ability to elevate teams, while individual brilliance in 2018 highlighted personal excellence amid collective shortcomings.

The football world bids them farewell from the World Cup arena with respect. Ronaldo's record of scoring across six editions and Neymar's consistency in four will stand as testaments to longevity and excellence. Their influence extends beyond stats—into philanthropy, cultural shifts and the commercialisation of the sport. Ronaldo's CR7 brand and Neymar's cultural icon status amplified football's reach.

For fans, the emotions are mixed. Nostalgia for iconic goals (Ronaldo vs Spain, Neymar's solos), sorrow for unfulfilled dreams and optimism for what their examples have sown. Future World Cups will feature players who grew up watching them, potentially achieving what they could not.

This 2026 edition, underscores football's cyclical nature. As quarter-final matches ignite passions, we celebrate Ronaldo and commentator Neymar for the abundance they provided. Their resilience in the face of criticism, injuries and pressure offers lessons in perseverance.

In the end, while the trophy eluded them, their place in football's pantheon is secure. They inspired millions to dream bigger, work harder and play with passion.

As the new generation takes centre stage, the legacies of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr shine brighter than ever, proving that true legends transcend silverware. The curtain falls on their World Cup chapter but the story they wrote continues to captivate and motivate football.